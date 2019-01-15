AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves SC seeking review of Rafale verdict

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking review of the verdict by which several pleas challenging the deal for procurement of Rafale fighter jets were dismissed. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on December 14, had dismissed as many as four petitions challenging the deal and had said that there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process", warranting setting aside of the contract.

Besides seeking review of the verdict, the Rajya Sabha lawmaker has also sought an open-court hearing on his review plea and initiation of contempt proceedings against persons who were responsible for allegedly "misleading" the court on sharing of price of the fighter jet. "The judgement relies upon patently incorrect claims made by the Respondent No.1 & 2 (Centre and Defence Ministry) in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover to the court without being shown to the petitioner which is a violation of principles of natural justice.

Besides Singh, former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan had moved the apex court with a plea for a direction to the CBI to register an FIR for alleged irregularities in the deal. Advocates M L Sharma and Vineet Dhanda had also filed separate pleas against the Rafale deal.