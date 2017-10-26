Aadhaar, SIMs linking simplified

To ease and expedite linking of Aadhaar with mobile numbers, the department of telecom (DoT) on Wednesday introduced 3 new rules – through one-time password, app-based and interactive voice response (IVRS) facility. It will help accelerate compliance of the February 6 Supreme Court order regarding linking of Aadhaar with phone number and re-verification of mobile users.
New methods will help subscribers get their mobile number linked to Aadhaar without visiting telcos’ stores. For senior citizens and the people with disability and chronic illness, DoT has suggested subscriber re-verification at their doorstep.
Announcing new guidelines, telecom minister Manoj Sinha said the telcos should provide an online mechanism for people to request such service and based on availability, schedule the visit and complete the process. Sinha said mobile numbers could be linked with Aadhaar through OTP, app or IVRS facility.
“DoT clarifications are aligned with what the industry and the subscribers need at this time. While, it will take a little time to implement directions, we are working with the government to improve and enhance the convenience of consumers for undertaking Aadhaar-based e-KYC linking of their mobile number,” a Cellular Operators’ Association of India official said.
“We are implementing all necessary processes to be able to use additional methods prescribed, including OTP, app-based and IVRS facility,” the official added.
In August, DoT had asked telcos to provide iris or fingerprint-based authentication of Aadhaar. New regulations have specified that telcos must deploy iris readers for this purpose within a reasonable area.