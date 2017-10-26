Aadhaar, SIMs linking simplified

To ease and expedite linking of Aadhaar with mobile numbers, the department of telecom (DoT) on Wednesday introduced 3 new rules – through one-time password, app-based and interactive voice response (IVRS) facility. It will help accelerate co­mpliance of the February 6 Supreme Court order rega­r­ding linking of Aadhaar with phone number and re-verification of mobile users.

New methods will he­lp subscribers get their mo­bile number linked to Aa­dhaar wi­thout visiting telcos’ stor­es. For senior citizens and the people with disability and chronic illness, DoT has suggested subscri­ber re-verification at their doorstep.

Announcing new guidelines, telecom minister Ma­n­oj Sinha said the telcos sh­ould provide an online me­chanism for people to requ­est such service and based on availability, schedule the visit and complete the pro­cess. Sinha said mobile nu­m­bers could be linked with Aadhaar through OTP, app or IVRS facility.

“DoT clarifications are aligned with what the industry and the subscribers need at this time. While, it will take a little time to implement directions, we are wo­rking with the government to improve and enhance the convenience of consumers for undertaking Aadhaar-ba­sed e-KYC linking of their mobile number,” a Cellular Operators’ Association of In­dia official said.

“We are implementing all necessary processes to be ab­le to use additional methods prescribed, including OTP, app-based and IVRS facility,” the official added.

In August, DoT had ask­ed telcos to provide iris or fingerprint-based authentication of Aadhaar. New regulations have specified that telcos must deploy iris re­aders for this purpose within a reasonable area.