Amid reports of rising rural distress, a report has expressed concerns on an over 5 per cent dip in sowing for winter cr­o­ps, which account for the bulk 40 per cent of the annual farm output.

Unless the sowing im­proves from now on, there will be adverse imp­act on various aspects, including rural consu­mption, Crisil warned in a report on Wednesday.

As of December 14, by when 81 per cent of the sowing gets compl­e­t­ed, Crisil said there was a 5.25 per cent drop in sowing to 476 lakh hec­ta­res as against 502.5 lakh hectares in the ye­ar-ago period.

It can be noted that te­ns of hundreds of far­m­ers across the country have committed suicide in the past few years, eit­her due to crop failures or very low prices, leadi­ng them to default on bank payments. The rising input cost and lower prices have left most farmers in debt-traps.