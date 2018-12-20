Amid reports of rising rural distress, a report has expressed concerns on an over 5 per cent dip in sowing for winter crops, which account for the bulk 40 per cent of the annual farm output.
Unless the sowing improves from now on, there will be adverse impact on various aspects, including rural consumption, Crisil warned in a report on Wednesday.
As of December 14, by when 81 per cent of the sowing gets completed, Crisil said there was a 5.25 per cent drop in sowing to 476 lakh hectares as against 502.5 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.
It can be noted that tens of hundreds of farmers across the country have committed suicide in the past few years, either due to crop failures or very low prices, leading them to default on bank payments. The rising input cost and lower prices have left most farmers in debt-traps.