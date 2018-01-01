4 jawans, 3 terrorists killed in attack at CRPF camp in Pulwama

Heavily armed terrorists launched a pre-dawn attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, killing four personnel of the force and injuring three others. CRPF spokesperson Rajesh Yadav said the bodies of two terrorists have also been recovered while one more is believed to have been killed.

“Four CRPF jawans have been martyred and three others are injured. The bodies of two terrorists have also been recovered. We believe another terrorist has also been killed,” Yadav said. He said intermittent firing is still going on and one terrorist is believed to be holed up in building block.

A CRPF officials said the heavily armed militants stormed the camp at about 2 am. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries.

Yadav told PTI the terrorists fired indiscriminately injuring three CRPF personnel. One of the injured personnel was identified as Saifuddin, a resident of Nowgam here.

Director General of Police SP Vaid said “There was an input from the last two-three days.They (militants) were trying. They probably could not get a place and time earlier. So, they struck last night.” Terming the attack as “unfortunate”, Vaid said as long as Pakistan keeps sending militants, security forces and people of Kashmir will continue to go through this.

The CRPF camp also serves as training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley. A Jammu and Kashmir Police team is also co-located with CRPF in this camp.

In a separate incident, Pakistani troops again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, killing an Army jawan.

A senior police official said the jawan, posted in a forward area in Noushera sector of Rajouri district, was killed when he was hit by a bullet from across the border in the early hours. He said Pakistani troops also fired indiscriminately in Digwar sector of nearby Poonch district. The firing from across the border started around 1 am and continued till 5.30 am, the official said.

Amid the spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of the force here and the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Army Chief also visited forward posts along the LoC and interacted with soldiers in Rajouri sector, where an Army Major and three jawans were killed by Pakistani troops on December 23.