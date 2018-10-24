38 MoUs signed to save nearly Rs 40K cr capital goods import

Leading capital goods (CG) producers from the across the globe have signed 38 MoUs with leading Indian steel companies for manufacture of CGs that would envisage reduction in its imports meant for the steel sector worth Rs 39,400 crore.

This is largest such exercise being undertaken in the steel sector in India and aims to reduce country’s dependence on imports for setting up steel projects while creating a larger base for manufacture of CGs in the domestic market. The MoUs were signed at a conclave in Bhubaneswar organised by the steel ministry in association with CII and MECON.

The MoUs assumes significance as the National Steel Policy, 2017 envisages creation of 300 million tonnes (MT) of steel capacity in the country by 2030-31 against the existing 130 MT. This would mean imports of estimated $ 25 billion worth of plant and equipment. Moreover, an additional $ 500 may be required for importing proprietary and other spares.

The agreement has been reached between the who’s who of Indian and global steel industry. The steel makers from India included country’s largest SAIL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, RINL while the capital goods makers included MECON, BHEL, Electrometal etc. Global signatories to the MoU include Acre from China, sarale from Spain, SMS from Germany, Danieli Corus, paul Wurth and Metso.

Steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said that in order to ensure that the MOUs, which are being signed culminate into manufacturing of capital goods, a purchase preference policy to cover all purchases of steel products, including capital goods is being worked upon by the steel ministry. It will ensure that products / product categories which do not get covered by the domestically manufactured iron and steel policy will get covered by the proposed policy on the line which has been prescribed by the DIPP.

These MoUs are a win-win for both. The foreign manufacturers who will enter into a JV with an Indian firm can get advantage of purchase preference. Indian manufacturers will benefit from the foreign investments and technology and also get to fulfil the eligibility condition of experience, the minister said