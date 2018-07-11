3-day meet format of MPC to continue
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 11 July 2018
City: 
Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it will continue with the three-day meeting format of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which decides on the key interest rate. The MPC, headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, used to meet for two-days, but last the meeting was stretched to three days owing to “certain administrative exigencies”.

The RBI said that the MPC “has decided to continue the practice of a three-day meeting format commencing on July 30, 2018 as was adopted in the meeting for the Second Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement of June 6, 2018”.

However, it did not assign reasons for changing the format. As per the earlier schedule, the MPC was to meet for two days beginning July 31.

The Third Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2018-19 will be issued on August 1, 2018, RBI said. The MPC was set up by amending the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, through the Finance Act 2016. The first meeting of the MPC was held in October 2016.

More From Plan and Policy
Andhra number 1 in ease of doing biz; Telangana second

Andhra Pradesh has topped the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories by the World Bank and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

Govt dividing retail trade with new e-commerce policy: RAI

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has alleged that the government is dividing retail trade into online and offline by introducing new e-commerce policy, while the country is moving in the di

Jio Institute’s Institution of Eminence tag conditional: Govt

Facing criticism for the selection of the yet-to-be-established Jio Institute by Reliance Foundation as an “Institution of Eminence”, the HRD Ministry on Tueday clarified that the tag was condition

Chidambaram, Karti get relief from arrest till Aug 7; ED opposes bail

A city court on Tuesday ordered that former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti would not be arrested in the Aircel-Maxis deal related money laundering case till August 7, even as the En