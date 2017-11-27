26/11: 9 yrs on, Pak still drags feet

Nine years have passed since 10 LeT terrorists killed 166 people in Mumbai, but none of the suspects have been punished, indicating that this case has never been a priority for Pakistan, especially after the release of the attack’s mastermind Hafiz Saeed, observers say.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists had sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and carried out coordinated attacks, killing 166 people and injuring over 300 in November 2008.

“The Mumbai attack case is being tried in an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad since 2009. There has hardly been any such case in any ATC in country taking more than eight years and still pending. ATC is meant for speedy trial, but in this case the ATC is acting like a sessions court where a case is usually not decided in years. It appears that the state is not in hurry to decide this case since the matter is related to its arch-rival India,” a senior lawyer said on condition of anonymity, two days after the release of Saeed, the LeT founder ahead of the 9th anniversary of the 26/11 attack. He said had the authorities concerned here been serious, this case would have been decided years ago.

Pakistan has justified the release of Saeed, saying that courts, pursuant to their constitutional duty, were determined to uphold rule of law and due process for all citizens. Advocate Supreme Court Mobeen Ahmad Qazi concurred that the case should have been decided much earlier since it was being tried in the ATC. “For that long (eight years) evidence is destroyed in such cases. I wonder why Pakistan is taking so long. If India does not provide concrete evidence, it should decide the case forthwith and give benefit of doubt to the suspects and acquit them,” Qazi said, adding it appears that Pakistan is facing “international pressure” to keep the suspects in jail “without evidence”. “The state is responsible for the protection of the rights of its citizens. Justice delayed is justice denied,” he added.

Saeed’s release has virtually “boosted up the morale” of the six suspects facing the trial in Pakistan for the last eight years, believe Saeed’s supporters. According to a JuD activist, the six suspects feel confident that one day they will walk out free from jail as nothing has been established against them as yet like their leader in the case.

He thinks the suspects — Abdul Wajid, Mazhar Iqbal, Hamad Amin Sadiq, Shahid Jamil Riaz, Jamil Ahmed and Younis Anjum — who’ve been facing charges of abetment to murder, attempted murder, planning and executing the attack since 2009, would have been acquitted had their trial been put on fast track. They are kept in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The 7th suspect — LeT operations commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi — was freed over two years ago after he secured bail. He has been living in undisclosed location since then. There are reports that last week Lakhvi had come to JuD headquarters in Lahore to greet Saeed on his release after 10-months of detention.