225 GW renewable power by 2022 likely

The government hopes to touch renewable power capacity of 225 gigawatts (GW) by March 2022, the power minister said on Tuesday, li­k­ely breaching the 175 GW ta­rget set in 2015. “We will cross the target of renewable energy before 2022,” RK Singh said, adding bids for the entire 175 GW will be out by March 2020.

India, which is a signatory to the Paris accord for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, has an installed capa­city of over 70 GW, up from 34 GW in December 2014.

The ministry has not revised the target but is hopeful 225 GW will be possible at the current pace of grow­th, Singh said.  The country is also planning to electrify all village households by December this year, he said.

The majority of India’s renewable energy comes from wind at over 34 GW, followed by solar at 21 GW. In the last 4 years, solar capacity has risen substantially fr­om 3 GW in December 2014.

Meanwhile, the big ticket Rs 1.4 lakh crore Kusum sc­h­eme to promote the use of solar power among farmers will be implemented from next month, the renewable energy minister said.

He exuded confidence that 4 crore families targeted under the Saubhagya sche­me would get ele­ctricity connections by December, ahe­ad of the March 2019 deadline. “The Kusum (Kisan Ur­ja Suraksha Evam Utth­aan Mahaabhiyan) will be implemented in July. Under this scheme farmers would be provided with solar water pumps,” the minister said.

Under the scheme, the government has planned to provide 27.5 lakh solar pumps (17.50 lakh standalone + 10 lakh grid-connected).

