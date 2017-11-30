A recovery in private capital spending is likely next year as balance sheet fundamentals of firms are improving am­id strengthening financ­ial system, says a report.

Accordingly, the co­untry’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth will accelerate to 7.5 per cent in 2019 financial year, the report by global financial services major Morgan Stanley said.

The report highlighted that 2018 is expected to be the first year of full-fledged recovery for India as it will be ma­rked by a synchronous recovery in domestic as well as external demand and, a pickup in private capex for the first time in six years.

As per Morgan Stanley’s discussions with in­vestors, after 6 years of continued deteriorat­i­on in private capital sp­e­nding, investors are ‘mo­­re skeptical’ of a tu­r­naround in private ca­pex, but the global brokerage sees three factors, which will help to revive private capex.

First, corporate retu­rn expectations are risi­ng, second corporate ba­­lance sheet fundame­n­tals are improving and third, financial system is strengthening, and it will be able to meet inve­stment credit demand, it said. “In sum, the combination of a recovery in end demand and easing of credit cons­t­r­a­ints should help to pave the way for a private capex recovery in 2018, thereby raising our confidence that India will be on a sustained gro­wth cycle in the coming years,” it noted.

Overall, with productivity growth being supported by a pickup in pr­i­vate capex, Morgan St­anley expects real GDP growth to accelerate fr­om 6.4 per cent this year to 7.5 per cent in 2018 and to 7.7 per cent in 2019. “On a financial year basis, GDP growth sho­uld accelerate from 6.7 per ce­nt in FY18 to 7.5 per cent in FY19 and further to 7.7 per cent in FY20,” it said.

As private capex recovers, it will revive job creation, thus ensuring that the economy will be heading towards the “productive growth” phase.