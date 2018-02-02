‘TOP’ priority for Operation Greens

The government has given ‘TOP’ priority to address the concerns of farmers and consumers of sensitive crops such as tomato, onion and potato (TOP) that each year pose a challenge for the policy makers with frequent incidence of sky-rocketing prices due to shortages on one end and rotting crop on account of glut production on the other.

Presenting the budget proposals for 2018-19, finance minister Arun Jaitley announced ‘Operation Greens’ on the lines of ‘Operation Flood’ to promote farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), agri-logistics, processing facilities and professional management, stabilise the TOP crop market and prevent frequent fluctuations in prices. A sum of Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the purpose.

There have been numerous incidents of price fluctuation in TOP with the most recent being onion, prices of which skyrocketed on news of low production and damage to the crop. There have also been cases where farmers have left their tomato crop to rot in the absence of a suitable outlet.

“Tomato, onion and potato (TOP) are basic vegetables consumed throughout the year. However, seasonal and regional production of these perishable commodities poses a challenge in connecting farmers and consumers in a manner that satisfies both. My government proposes to launch an Operation Greens on the lines of Operation Flood. Operation Greens shall promote Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs), agri-logistics, processing facilities and professional management,” Jaitley said in his budget speech.

The budget has also increased the allocation to the ministry of food processing industries in order to support the initiative to process these perishable vegetables whenever there is an increase in production of these crops.