‘Prayers’ for 2019 polls: Govt, Oppn fight over Delhi Archbishop’s letter

A letter (see pic) written by the archbishop of Delhi, Anil Couto, asking all parish priests and religious institutions of the Capital archdiocese to organise special prayers ahead of the 2019 general elections has stirred up a controversy with several BJP leaders and ministers in the Modi government taking exception to its claim that a “turbulent political atmosphere” in the country posed a threat to India’s constitutional principles and secular fabric. Couto had written the letter a few days before the May 12 Karnataka elections.

The archbishop, in his letter, said, “We are witnessing a turbulent political atmosphere, which poses threat to democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution and the secular fabric of our nation.”

Referring to the 2019 General Elections, Couto asked for a “prayer campaign” for the country from May 13, marking the anniversary of the apparition of the Blessed Mother at Fatima. “It is our hallowed practice to pray for our country and its political leaders all the time, but all the more when we approach the General Elections. As we look forward towards 2019, when we will have a new government, let us begin a Prayer Campaign for our country from May 13, which marks the anniversary of the Apparition of the Blessed Mother at Fatima...” the letter read.

It also asked for organising an eucharistic adoration every Friday in all parishes and religious institutions, specifically to pray for the nation. The prayer format states: “May the ethos of true democracy envelop our elections with dignity and the flames of honest patriotism enkindle our political leaders.”

It also aims to “protect” legislatures as place of discerning minds, raising judiciary as the hallmark of integrity, prudence and justice and keeping print, visual and social media as the channels of truth for edifying discourses.

Reacting to the letter on Monday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed that India does not discriminate against anybody on the basis of religion or sect, and such things will never be allowed in the country.

Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asked the archbishop of Delhi to come out of his “prejudiced” mindset and asserted that minorities have progressed at a fast pace in the four years of the Modi government, which has worked for “development without discrimination”. Naqvi also said that as long as people look at the Modi government with a prejudiced mind, they cannot see the progress it has made. Naqvi claimed that the safety and security for minorities have been strengthened under the government, and it or the state governments have acted against fringe elements involved in some isolated incidents of targeting them.

Tourism Minister KJ Alphons said the remarks were “unfair” to the government and “godmen” should stay away from politics.

Reverend Couto, however, did find support from TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. “I think whatever he has said was correct. It is a fact," Banerjee said. CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said Couto was calling people for a prayer and saying that the values of the constitution of secular democracy had to be protected.

BJP chief played down the support extended by the two opposition leaders to the Archbishop, saying they would obviously back someone who talked about defeating the saffron party in elections. “I believe that nobody should talk of polarising the people on the basis of religion,” he added.

Amid reactions to his letter, Couto denied any political motive to the letter. “Prayer for country is always there and it is a very private matter. We are concerned with atmosphere, issues plaguing the country. It’s only a request from various people to pray for the country,” he said. He clarified, “This does not pertain to the government of Narendra Modi or anybody like that. In the last four years, so much has appeared in newspapers and media, with regard to eating habits of people, lynching incidents and also the four judges coming out in public and all these things happening at the level of judiciary causes concern and as a citizen of India, I am raising concerns.”