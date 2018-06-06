‘No unprovoked attack from Pakistan to go unanswered’
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 6 June 2018
City: 
New Delhi

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Army will continue to respect the ongoing Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir but asserted that no unprovoked attack from across the border will go unanswered as the forces have been given the right to hit back.  Sitharaman, addressing a press conference on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the NDA government, said the Army was given the right to adequately respond to any cross border attacks or unprovoked firing.

Notwithstanding India’s announcement of Ramzan ceasefire and talks between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries, there have been incidents of cross border firing along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir and nearly a dozen grenade attacks by militants within a week in the Valley. “It is our duty to keep our borders safe. We shall be alert and ensure that no unprovoked attacks go without us responding. It is the duty of the defence ministry and the forces to keep India safe,” Sitharaman said.

Pointing out that the Army was taken on board before the Home Ministry announced the ceasefire in J&K, she added, “We honour the ceasefire. We have been given room to hit back when there is unprovoked attack. The Defence ministry’s role is not to assess whether ceasefire in J&K is successful or not.” The government had announced suspension of operations against militants for the period of Ramzan, which started from May 17. Asked whether the ceasefire will be extended, she said, “It is only announced for Ramzan.”

On he possibility of engaging Pakistan in dialogue, Sitharaman reiterated External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s comments that talks and terror cannot go hand-in-hand. The LoC has been witnessing increasing hostilities in the last few months. A total of 908 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army were reported till last week in the current year against 860 incidents during 2017.

More From Plan and Policy
Damage control: BJP reaches out to disgruntled allies

Reaching out to NDA allies ahead of the 2019 general elections, BJP chief Amit Shah will meet Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday and Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Parkash Sin

225 GW renewable power by 2022 likely

The government hopes to touch renewable power capacity of 225 gigawatts (GW) by March 2022, the power minister said on Tuesday, li­k­ely breaching the 175 GW ta­rget set in 2015.

Rising use of plastics in farm sector bad for crop, land: WOTR

The Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR), a Pune-based non-profit group, has warned the government ab­o­ut rising use of plastics in agriculture.

Rs 2,600 crore package unlikely to help leather exports this year

Despite a $26 billion (Rs 2,600 crore) package sanctioned by the government, industry expects leather and leather products exports to grow only marginally by three to four per cent in the current f