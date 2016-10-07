Upstream oil cos witness rising stock

The stocks of upstream oil companies like ONGC, Oil India and Cairn India are on the upswing after the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced output cuts on September 29.Pricing for domestic crude oil is linked to the international market. Buoyed by the prospects of a surge in the international oil market, upstream stocks have also taken in their stride the reduction in domestic gas price for October-March 2017 period.ONGC’s share price has risen by 7.7 per cent since September 30, Oil India’s by 3.5 per cent and private player Cairn India’s by 16.2 per cent. What is more, state-owned oil companies have also been exempted from sharing the petroleum subsidy burden. In other words, there is little downside risk to upstream companies’ earnings.Despite the crash in crude oil prices, state-owned companies have maintained capital spending and added reserves. Due to continued investment in exploration, ONGC and Oil India have also maintained Reserve Replacement Ratio of more than 1 per cent, which means they are adding reserve at a faster pace than production. When oil prices go up, these companies will reap the upside benefits.What goes in favour of upstream companies is the fact that the country imports nearly 80 per cent of its crude oil consumption. The government’s target is to reduce India’s dependence on crude oil by at least 10 per cent by 2022.This could lead the government to offer more fiscal sops for exploration companies in future. The recent rally in crude prices has improved sentiments. However, considering valuations, upstream companies are looking more attractive then downstream ones. Analysts say upstream companies are likely to outperform downstream companies in near-to- mid-term. IDBI Capital has a buy call on ONGC and GAIL.Upstream companies have been forced to sell gas at below production costs after the government recently cut domestic gas prices by 18 per cent to $ 2.5 per mmBtu for October-March 2017.However, this will not have uniform impact on revenues of upstream companies as the share of revenue generated by each company from gas sales is not the same. Companies with lower shares of gas revenues will be relatively less impacted.Anyway, the government has allowed marketing freedom to companies to sell gas produced from difficult blocks like those in deep and ultra deep water and high pressure, high temperature areas subject to a cap price. ONGC, which is developing its deep water blocks, will benefit from this policy. That will help it cut losses on sale of gas from old blocks. Analysts say gas prices have bottomed out and may start rising from April.