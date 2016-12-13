Surging oil price adds to Modi’s mounting woes

Fuelled by non-Opec producers joining hands with the Opec to cap crude output, a first in the past 15 years, oil prices surged by 6.5 per cent to 18-month high of $56.54 in the international market on Monday and threatened to spoil party for Indian fuel consumers. Analysts said oil prices could hit $70 a barrel soon. Sources said Indian consumers, who have been enjoying benign prices for over the last two years, could face a sharp hike of Rs 5-Rs 6 a litre in petrol and diesel prices when oil marketing companies revise fuel prices on Thursday, though a final decision in this regard will be taken by the government and not retailers. Retail price of petrol and diesel is now at Rs 66.10 and Rs 54.57 a litre respectively in Delhi.



Brent crude futures were up $2.21 at $56.54 per barrel in intra-day trading, having hit a session peak of $57.89, 50 per cent higher than the price at which it traded at this time last year, marking the largest year-on-year rise on any given day since September 2011, said analysts.



Non-Opec producers have agreed to cut their output by 0.55 million barrels per day to support oil cartel’s earlier decision of 1.2 million barrels per day of production cut. The Opec in November-end has agreed on output cuts for the first time since 2008. Analysts say that Saudi Arabia, the largest player in Opec has taken the gamble of production cut based on the calculations that US shale producers wouldn’t step up production in response to price rise, at least in 2017. However, investment research firm Goldman Sachs says it is Saudi Arabia’s misjudgement. While crude may rise to over $60 a barrel if Opec members and other nations cut production as promised, a rebound in US shale output would bring prices back to $55.



The Narendra Modi government has been a beneficiary of low oil prices, which it used to hike excise duty on petrol and diesel by nine times. However, if global oil prices surge as anticipated now, government's macroeconomic management skills could be tested. The current surge in international oil prices has begun at a time when elections to four states are round the corner and fear of political backlash would deter the government from passing on full increase in global oil prices to fuel consumers, feel experts.



The government has the flexibility to roll back tax hikes to cushion consumers from possible fuel price shock if global prices stay within $60-65 per barrel (bbl) range. However, if crude prices breach this limit, the government will have to use emergency measures like “setting up of stabilisation fund” or bring back some sort of subsidy-sharing mechanism to protect fuel consumers. However, the latter option looks unlikely given that the government has deregulated petrol and diesel price and any move to reintroduce petroleum subsidy would be seen as a regressive move, say experts.



Former ONGC chairman Sudhir Vasudeva feels international oil prices will rise in coming days and the government will have to find a way to cushion consumers from price shock.



Sanjay Kaul, an energy expert and founding member of University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, said that absorption of oil price rise beyond $65 a bbl wouldn’t be possible through tax reductions alone and the government will have to bring some mechanism to soften the impact on consumers. Setting up of ‘stabilisation fund’ is one of the options it can exercise. It may use disinvest proceeds to set up the fund, he said. Kaul, however, suggested that ‘stabilisation fund’ should work both ways — when international oil prices are high beyond comfort, money should be drawn from it to subsidise fuel consumers and when prices fall, a portion from revenue generated through retails sales of fuel should be put into the fund.



