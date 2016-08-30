Shah panel finally set to submit report on Wednesday

After two extensions and numerous delays in getting access to relevant files, justice AP Shah panel, which is looking into the dispute over natural gas migration from state-owned ONGC's idle blocks in KG basin to neighbouring fields of Reliance Industries (RIL), will finally submit its report to the oil ministry on Wednesday.Justice Shah told Financial Chronicle that though the report was complete in all respects ahead of the August-end deadline, it would be would be submitted after of couple of days only as the minister is unavailable. He refused to give further details. The government constituted the Shah panel on December 15 as ordered by the Delhi High Court after hearing ONGC’s petition alleging that RIL consortium was benefiting from the gas flow. The deadline of Shah panel was earlier extended till 31 July and then again till August 31.ONGC claims RIL has benefited from gas flow between their adjacent fields during the 2009-13 period. The panel is looking into acts of omission and commission and recommend ed quantum of compensation to ONGC whose natural gas from Bay of Bengal block had flowed to adjoining fields of RIL.The trigger for the dispute was US-based consultant DeGolyer and MacNaughton (D&M), which in its final report last year stated that as much as 11.122 billion cubic meters of natural gas, worth over Rs 11,000 crore (at current gas prices), had migrated from idling Krishna Godavari fields of ONGC to adjoining KG-D6 block of RIL. This pushed ONGC to take the matter to the court. The court, however, directed the government to decide the dispute within six months of the submission of the final report of the consultant D&M.Ever since its constitution, the panel has faced difficulties in getting relevant information from parties involved in the dispute resulting in delays. RIL along with its partner (in KG D6 block) Niko Resources first decided against participating in the proceedings and at the panel's first meeting on December 31. However, the consortium’s 30 per cent partner BP of UK agreed to participate in the proceedings. RIL and Niko later had a change of heart and agreed to participate in the panel’s inquiry.As per the terms of reference of the Shah panel, it was mandated to look into legal, financial and contractual provisions to determine suitable action to be taken by the government on the matter. The committee was also asked to report any "acts of omission and commission" on part of stakeholders including RIL, ONGC, the directorate general of hydrocarbons and the government, the terms of reference of the committee states. It was also tasked to recommend action to be taken to make good the loss to ONGC/government on account of such unfair enrichment to the contractors.