OVL has put Bazhenov plan on hold for now

ONGC Videsh (OVL), the overseas arm of state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has put on hold its plan to commercialise production from the world’s largest shale oil reserves in Russia, thus putting a question mark on reviving fortunes of Imperial Energy, which it bought for a whopping $2.1 billion deal.The assets of the Russian entity have been grossly under-performing ever since the Indian entity bought it over in 2009. Production potential from the company’s Bazhenov shale formation is considered important, as it could change the fortunes of the company. Bazhenov is estimated to hold as much as 360 billion barrels of recoverable shale reserves, one of the largest globally.“We are unsure about the progress of shale oil project as indigenous capability for extraction is limited. Though OVL did some pilots on its own, commercialisation of process will require expertise, which the company lacks. So the project remains shelved for the time being,” a senior OVL official told Financial Chronicle.In September 2013, OVL had roped in Denver-based Liberty Resources to tap Bazhenov shale formations in Siberia. The company was also offered up to a 30 per cent economic interest in Imperial Energy. But, it walked out from the project in January 2015 with the US imposing sanctions on Russia over its involvement in Ukraine. This forced OVL to undertake pilot development projects on its own.Though OVL struck gold with production starting from exploratory wells last month from one of the four wells where it had initiated pilot projects, further progress has been hampered in the absence of experts having worked in the area.“Liberty has the necessary technology to recover shale oil that economically. But they have not yet decided to join OVL in its Russian project,” the official quoted earlier said, adding that OVL itself will take few years to develop necessary expertise to extract oil from rock formations.Imperial has been fighting falling oil production from its assets ever since OVL bought the company. Against a forecast of 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) production from Imperial, the actual production is just about 15,000 bpd now. The production has fallen to below 7,000 barrels earlier from a high of 17,000 bpd in 2010.An oil ministry official said that oil and gas production from shale formation in Russia would make sense once global oil prices stabilise. With Brent futures settling at over $ 45.5 a barrel last week after they plumbed to 12-year lows of below $30 in the first quarter of the calendar year, there are expectations that global oil prices may rebound.To incentivise production in the Bazhenov formation, the Russian government had earlier allowed operators to retain about 40 per cent of their revenue, compared to 21 per cent that Imperial gets now. This would have meant that if OVL substantially increased production from Bazhenov, both its netback and bottomline would have improved substantially.OVL reported a net loss of Rs 2,094 crore in FY16 mainly on account of lower crude prices, higher financing cost and impairment provisions in three of its assets due to lower oil prices.Shale oil is trapped in non-porous, shale-rock formations from where extraction can be made by cracking open the rocks using a mixture of water and chemicals at high pressure. This process is called hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. But Russia’s Bazhenov shale formation has proved to be a tough nut to crack and is yet to yield oil.