OVL to acquire 11% more in Vankor field

The government on Wednesday gave ONGC Videsh (OVL) the go-ahead to buy 11 per cent more stake in Russia's Vankor oil field for $930 million.With this, OVL’s stake in the Russian oil field will go up to 26 per cent. OVL, the overseas arm of ONGC, had closed the acquisition of a 15 per cent stake in Vankor for $1.28 billion in May.The oil field is owned by Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft), the national oil company of Russian Federation (Russia). Rosneft operates Vankor fields through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vankorneft.Apart from OVL, a consortium of state-owned companies, including Oil India, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petro Resources (an unit of Bharat Petroleum Corp) is buying 23.9 per cent in the Vankor oilfield for $2.02 billion. This will give the consortium 6.56 million tonnes (mt) of oil equivalent. The government approved this deal last week.The stake acquisition in Vankorneft will provide 3.2 mt of oil equivalent to OVL by 2017. It will also give Indian public sector oil and gas companies an opportunity to acquire new technologies from Rosneft. OVL's previous 15 per cent stake buy in Vankor had given it 4.11 mt per annum of oil.The value of the present deal, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday, is pegged on the earlier deal for the 15 per cent stake. OVL was looking for a discount this time, but was not accepted by Rosneft."The acquisition is in line with the ONGC's stated objective of adding high quality international assets to India's exploration and production (E&P) portfolio and thereby augmenting India's energy security," a government statement said.For OVL, the Russian deal will be its fourth biggest acquisition. The company in 2013 paid $4.125 billion for a 16 per cent stake in Mozambique's offshore Rovuma Area 1, which holds as much as 75 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.In 2009, OVL had bought Russia-focused Imperial Energy for $2.1 billion. Prior to that, it had, in 2001, paid $1.7 billion for a 20 per cent interest in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas field off Russia's far eastern coast.Vankorneft is Russia's second-largest oil producing development. The Vankor field started production in 2009 and has recoverable reserves estimated at about 500 million tonne. Vankor pumped about 80.9 million barrels of oil in the first six months of the year.The field produces more than 60,000 tonne (442,000 barrels) a day and is one of the main sources of supply for the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline.