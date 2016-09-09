ONGC questions Shah panel findings

The country’s largest state-owned oil explorer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has contested the findings of the AP Shah panel that the company had prior information about migration of gas from its block in the east coast Krishna-Godavari basin to the neighbouring block of Reliance Industries.ONGC chairman and managing director DK Sarraf said that the company did not know that the reservoir of the two blocks were connected before 2013 and as soon as ONGC got this information, the same was immediately communicated to the directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH). “We had put arguments before the Shah committee that we had no prior knowledge about migration of gas. But there is no mention of our submission in the panel’s report. I don’t know what is the reason for that and why there is no mention of our submissions,” Sarraf told mediapersons at the company’s annual general meeting.Last week justice AP Shah submitted a ‘comprehensive report’ on migration of gas to the oil ministry in which it said that RIL should pay the government for the “unjust enrichment.”The report also pointed fingers at both RIL and ONGC for not taking enough steps to prevent migration of gas, despite knowing about continuity of fields as early as 2003 and 2007 respectively and asked the government to enquire this aspect further.Sarraf said the company spoke out in 2014 when they apprehended that some portion of natural gas has flown from its fields to the adjacent KG-D6 block of RIL.“It was very tough statement to be made. It was made on technical inputs,” he said.Technical consultant DeGolyer and MacNaughton (D&M) established that the reservoir between the ONGC and RIL blocks are connected and later the Shah Committee also established that gas had indeed migrated or seeped.The matter is now with the government, which is expected to take a decision within a month.Shah Committee stated, “The government of India, and not ONGC, is entitled to claim restitution from RIL for the unjust benefit it received and unfairly retained. ONGC has no locus standi to bring a tortuous claim against RIL for trespass/conversion since it does not have any ownership rights or possessory interest in the natural gas.”Sarraf said he was of the view that “it is difficult” to say at this moment whether the ONGC has right over compensation. “But this would be decided by the various stakeholders,” he said, adding that the company was still studying technical and legal issues relating to the Shah panel report.The government constituted Shah panel on December 15, as ordered by the Delhi High Court after hearing ONGC’s petition alleging that the RIL consortium was benefiting from the gas flow.Though the government gave the panel three months time to submit its findings, its term has been extended twice to enable study of complicated and voluminous data. The deadline of Shah panel was earlier extended till 31 July, which was later extended till August 31.Ever since its constitution, the panel has faced difficulties in getting relevant information from parties involved in the dispute resulting in delays. RIL along with its partner (in KG D6 block) Niko Resources first decided against participating in the proceedings at the panel’s first meeting on December 31.However, the consortium’s 30 per cent partner BP plc of UK agreed to attend the proceedings. RIL and Niko later had a change of heart and agreed to participate in the panel’s inquiry.