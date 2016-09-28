ONGC board divided on shah panel suggestions

The ONGC board would soon take a call whether or not to oppose the Shah panel recommendations that barred the company from getting any compensation for migration of gas from its block to the adjoining block of Reliance Industries.



Sources said the board has discussed the issue but has remained divided whether to leave it to the government to take appropriate action or again approach the court to find a remedy.



The Shah committee constituted by the petroleum ministry to address the issue of migration of ONGC gas has established that gas indeed moved from gas fields of one company to another but said the government has the right to claim compensation, and not ONGC.



“The Centre, and not ONGC, is entitled to claim restitution from RIL for the unjust benefit it received and unfairly retained. ONGC has no locus standi to bring a tortuous claim against RIL for trespass/ conversion since it does not have any ownership rights or possessory interest in the natural gas," the panel had said in its report submitted to the petroleum ministry on August 31.



A source with ONGC said that it was unfortunate panel did not find the company worthy enough to be compensated but said that the Delhi High Court had given ONGC an option of approaching the court again if it is unsatisfied with any part of the dispute resolution and so this option should be exercised.



ONGC in May 2014 filed a case against RIL in the Delhi High Court on the issue of gas migration and made the government a party to it. Even since, the company has indicated that in the event of a resolution, it would be adequately compensated for its gas.



At the post AGM conference early this month, ONGC chairman and managing director DK Sarraf said "it is difficult" to say at this moment whether ONGC has right over the compensation. “But this would be decided by the various stakeholders," he said adding that the PSU was still studying the technical and legal issues relating to the Shah panel report.



The baord is divided on the issue because a section feels it is not wise to fight with the government as it is the majority owner.



The oil ministry has asked its technical arm DGH to quantify the amount of compensation that RIL has to pay. The government is expected to take a decision on the matter by September 30.



The Shah committee in its report noted and accepted the independent consultant D&M report findings that connectivity between the reservoirs in KG-DWN-98/3 (or KG-D6) block of RIL and ONGC's KG-DWN-98/2 and Godavari PML blocks is established.



