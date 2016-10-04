LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

OMCs may see higher revenue loss on kerosene

By FC Policy Bureau Oct 03 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Petroleum

Kerosene under PDS is sold at Rs 16.76 per litre (in Mumbai as on September 30, 2016) against the actual cost of around Rs 27.26 a litre

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) will report higher under-recovery of Rs 10.50 per litre on kerosene meant for sale through the public distribution system (PDS) in October on account of rise in the price of petroleum product in the global markets.

Kerosene under PDS is sold at Rs 16.76 per litre (in Mumbai as on September 30, 2016) against the actual cost of around Rs 27.26 a litre. The difference between the two, Rs 10.50 per litre, is termed under-recovery or revenue loss. The under-recovery stood at Rs 10.03 per litre in the first fortnight of September and Rs 9.78 a litre in the last fortnight of the month.

The government meets this under-recovery through subsidy with a ceiling of Rs 12 per litre.

The government subsidy on the product stood at Rs 30,575 crore in 2013-14. It fell to Rs 24,799 crore in 2014-15 while in 2015-16, the government spent Rs 8,000 crore towards kerosene subsidy

According to the petroleum planning and analysis cell (PPAC) under the oil ministry, the data on under-recovery for October is based on review of international prices of crude oil and petroleum products for September.

With regard to domestic LPG cylinder, the cash transfer to customer under DBTL will be Rs 62.91, out of which Rs 28.23 will be cash compensation by the government to consumers and Rs 34.68 will be the cash compensation by oil marketing companies towards ‘uncompensated costs’ to consumers.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Reap benefits
    A proper warehousing system will increase genuine investor volumes

    In 2002, when commodity exchanges were allowed to start electronic platform-based trading in agro commodities, the basic assumption was that a system

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Pakistan's infamous Fauj Inc.

In the pell-mell of India-Pakistan diplo-polity, lies, half truths and ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Be responsible for your actions

The dictionary defines responsibility as a “state of being responsible: ...

Shona Adhikari

Of stolen art and the art of tracing them

The best bit of art news this week is the ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter