OMCs may see higher revenue loss on kerosene

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) will report higher under-recovery of Rs 10.50 per litre on kerosene meant for sale through the public distribution system (PDS) in October on account of rise in the price of petroleum product in the global markets.



Kerosene under PDS is sold at Rs 16.76 per litre (in Mumbai as on September 30, 2016) against the actual cost of around Rs 27.26 a litre. The difference between the two, Rs 10.50 per litre, is termed under-recovery or revenue loss. The under-recovery stood at Rs 10.03 per litre in the first fortnight of September and Rs 9.78 a litre in the last fortnight of the month.



The government meets this under-recovery through subsidy with a ceiling of Rs 12 per litre.



The government subsidy on the product stood at Rs 30,575 crore in 2013-14. It fell to Rs 24,799 crore in 2014-15 while in 2015-16, the government spent Rs 8,000 crore towards kerosene subsidy



According to the petroleum planning and analysis cell (PPAC) under the oil ministry, the data on under-recovery for October is based on review of international prices of crude oil and petroleum products for September.



With regard to domestic LPG cylinder, the cash transfer to customer under DBTL will be Rs 62.91, out of which Rs 28.23 will be cash compensation by the government to consumers and Rs 34.68 will be the cash compensation by oil marketing companies towards ‘uncompensated costs’ to consumers.



