Oil demand breaking record, may spoil fiscal arithmetic

India’s oil demand growth is all set to top 11 per cent and break all records this year, thanks to good monsoon and acceleration in economic activities. But the bad news is that this could result in oil import bill ballooning and adversely impacting fiscal deficit despite lower crude prices.Record oil demand will also hit India’s plans to reduce its dependency on oil imports by 10 per cent by 2022. Last year, India cut its oil import bill by almost half as the average price of Indian basket of crude oil slumped from a level of 84.16 a barrel in FY15 to $ 46.17 a barrel in the last financial year. This helped the government to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3.9 per cent of GDP in FY16. This year the deficit is targeted to fall further to 3.5 per cent.“The primary prediction for oil trajectory (last year) was 7-8 per cent but we ended up with 11 per cent. This year I am much more hopeful. This year (India’s oil demand) will break all the records and prediction and we are prepared,” minister of petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters in London.India imports around 80 per cent of its oil requirements and movement in global prices has a major impact on government finances. Analysts say that with crude oil prices likely to average around the same level as last year and dollar-rupee rate of around Rs 66-67, India’s oil import bill could increase by $ 7-8 billion or around Rs 54,000 crore in 2016-17. This could take up the total oil import bill in the current year to Rs 4,73,000 crore. up from a level of around Rs 4,19,000 crore in FY16.“Petroleum product consumption has been growing at a rapid pace in India in the last few quarters. This could be because of services such as airlines are experiencing robust growth rate and specific government schemes like Ujjwala increasing access to LPG to the demand of petroleum products,” said Debasish Mishra, partner at Deloitte Tohmatsu India LLP.India benefited from slump in crude oil prices as its oil import bill nearly halved to $ 64 billion in 2015-16. The country imported 202.1 million tonnes of crude oil in FY 16 compared to import of 189.4 million tonnes of crude oil for $ 112.7 billion in the FY15.In rupee term, import of crude oil, which on processing converts into fuel like petrol and diesel, was Rs 4,18,931 crore in FY16, down from Rs 6,87,416 crore a year ago.While the basket of crude oil India imports averaged $ 84.16 per barrel in FY15, it cost only $ 46.17 a barrel in FY16. Indian basket averaged $105.52 per barrel in FY14.While lower oil price is good news for India, country’s import bill could vary substantially if there is either a spike in global oil prices or rupee depreciated during the year against dollar.“If crude prices increases by $ 1 per barrel, net import bill increases by Rs 7,096 crore ($ 1.14 billion). And if exchange rate increases by Rs 1 to a dollar, net import bill increases by Rs 7,440 crore ($ 1.18 billion),” according to a report of petroleum ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).