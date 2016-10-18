Nigeria seeks $15b investment against crude

Nigeria has sought $15 billion investment from India against crude supplies and stake for state-run oil firms in exploration & production, and refining under a government-to-government contract. This bilateral contract may be on the lines of multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter aircraft deal between India and France.



As per Nigerian proposal, the Indian investment may be made as upfront payment for confirmed crude purchases. This will be set off by Nigeria granting Indian oil PSUs stake in development of oil and gas blocks.



In addition, the two sides would also consider collaboration in the refining sector and explore possibilities of executing city gas distribution and cooking gas infrastructure projects.



The proposal to expand collaboration the hydrocarbon sector figured prominently at a meeting of oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan with minister of state for petroleum of Nigeria Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu. The Nigerian minister is on a three-day official visit to India.



India has built strong relations with the African country that has become a prominent supplier of crude oil. In 2015-16, India imported nearly 23.7 million tonnes of crude (nearly 12 per cent of India overall imports) and over 2 million tonnes of LNG from Nigeria.



As part of its effort to strengthen the bilateral cooperation, India is looking at signing a preliminary agreement with Nigeria in December at Petrotech–2016 for investing in refineries as well as exploration and production of oil and gas in the African nation.



The Nigerian minister also had one-to-one meetings with top executives of Indian public sector oil and gas companies and also representatives of some private sector firms.



