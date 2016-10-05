IOC to pump in Rs 1,800 cr more at Panipat refinery

The country’s largest oil refiner, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), is betting big on its refinery business and plans to invest about Rs 18,000 crore to expand the capacity at its Panipat unit in Haryana to 25 million tonnes (mt) by 2020.



The investment is over and above the Rs 12,000 crore the company would be spending on new projects, which include laying new pipeline and building 600,000-tonnes LPG import capacity at Paradip. It is also looking at higher investments for acquiring additional acreages in British Columbia and expanding its petrochemical business.



IOC had earlier proposed to raise the Panipat refinery’s capacity from 15 mt to 20.2 mt. It has now decided to scale up expansion to put to use the entire land at the site.



"We have land at the Panipat refinery site and so we are looking at going straight to 25 million tonnes," IOC director (refineries) Sanjiv Singh said.



"We have to look at the capacity of the pipeline which carries crude oil from the west coast to the refinery before finalising if the capacity should be expanded to 20.2 mt as planned earlier or go straight to 25 mt," he said.



IOC owns and operates 11 of India's 23 refineries with a combined annual refining capacity of 80.7 mt. Reliance Industries, which has twin refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat, has a capacity of 62 mt while the other private refiner Essar Oil has a 20 mtpa unit at Vadinar in Gujarat.



The IOC board will soon take up the proposal to expand the Panipat refinery. Along with this, the board will take up proposals for capacity upgrade at the Koyali refinery in Gujarat and the Mathura unit in Uttar Pradesh.



IOC is looking to scale up the Koyali refinery capacity to 18 mt from 13.7 mt while a 3-mtpa capacity addition is planned at Mathura.



“We have land at both Koyali and Mathura, so the expansion would not be a problem," Singh said.



The IOC board had only last week approved over Rs 9,800-crore investment in expansion of its Barauni refinery in Bihar and setting up a petrochemical unit at the Panipat refinery complex.



The company board last week approved expansion of the Barauni refinery to 9 mtpa from 6 mtpa. The expansion along with downstream polypropylene unit will cost Rs 8,287 crore.



"We have three small crude distillation units at Barauni. We plan to pull them down and build new crude processing units. The options before us are to set up one big unit of 9 mt or two units of 6 mt and 3 mt," Singh said.



The Barauni expansion will be completed by 2021-22. This would meet the rising demand in eastern India, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.



“The focus of refinery expansion would be production of value added products and cleaner fuels,” another IOC official said. The new Bharat Stage-IV norms will become mandatory across the country by April 2017 and refineries would have to reconfigure their production line to make the cleaner fuel.



The IOC board has also given "in-principle" approval for implementing the olefin recovery project, along with expanding the naphtha cracker unit, MEG (monoethylene glycol) revamp and benzene expansion unit modifications at Panipat at a cost of Rs 1,527 crore.



The Panipat refinery was commissioned in 1998 with a capacity of 6 mtpa. The refining capacity was doubled to 12 mtpa in 2006 and then raised to 15 mtpa in 2010.



