Indian imports raise oil prices

Consumption of oil by India is pushing up oil prices. Crude imports by India which have touched new highs, and talks between OPEC producers and other oil exporters on bringing down output to end a glut in the global market have raised global oil prices.



Brent and US West Texas Intermediate contracts have risen more than 10 per cent since the end of September on prospects that major crude producers bring down production to curb oversupply in the market.



Traders in Asia said oil prices were boosted by record Indian oil imports, which rose 4.4 per cent in September from the previous month to a record high 4.47 million barrels per day (bpd) and surged 17.7 percent from a year ago.



The prospect of OPEC countries and non-OPEC members like Russia coordinating a production curb will support prices above the $50 a barrel mark, market participants have said since an initial agreement was struck at the end of last month.



Government officials from major oil producers are meeting in Istanbul this week over production cuts.



