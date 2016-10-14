India to double LNG import capacity

As part of its plan to move towards a gas-based economy, India will more than double its annual LNG import capacity to 50 million tonnes (mt) in the next few years, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Thursday.



The country has a capacity to import 21 mt LNG. Imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) needs to be turned into gaseous form before being supplied to customers, like power plants.



While the prohibitive gas prices, couple of years ago, slowed development of LNG facilities in the country, now import of LNG has become attractive for customers. The need for more LNG facility is also being felt in the wake of sharp drop in domestic gas production, particularly from RIL’s east coast KGD6 block.



Globally, natural gas mak­es up for 24 per cent of the energy basket, it is just 6.5-7 per cent in India. “We would like to raise the share of natural gas in the energy basket to 15 per cent in the next 3-5 years,” Pradhan said.



Petronet LNG operates a 10mt a year LNG import terminal at Dahej in Gujarat and has another 5mt facility at Kochi, which is lying idle because of lack of pipeline to take the gas to consumers.



Royal Dutch Shell operates a 5mt a year LNG terminal at Hazira in Gujarat wh­i­le a 1.2mt capacity operatio­nal terminal is there at Dabhol in Maharashtra.



While the Dahej terminal is being expanded to 15mt this year to 18mt in future, construction of a breakwater would make 5mt operational capacity at Dabhol.



Among the new terminals being built is a 5mt facility by GSPC-Adani at Mund­ra in Gujarat, Adani-IOC-GAIL combine’s similar capacity unit at Dhamra in Odisha and another equal capacity terminal by IOC at Ennore in TN. Shell and GAIL are looking at building a floating LNG import terminal at Kakinada with initial capacity of 1.75mt.



The government is also promoting use of gas in public transportation. Pradhan said Kerala will celebrate its foundation day on November 1 and it is being endeavoured to start trial run of LNG-driven bus on that day.



“Petronet LNG and IOC are in discussions with the Kerala government,” Pradhan said adding this experiment will be extended to long-haul commercial vehicles and trains in future.



India’s natural gas demand is expected to grow from 473 million standard cubic meter per day (mmscmd) to 494 mmscmd in 2017-18 and 523 mmscmd in 2018-19.



