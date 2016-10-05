Govt may ask RIL to cough up Rs 11,000 cr

Reliance Industries (RIL) may have to cough up a penalty of over Rs 11,000 crore. The government may not consider allowance for past investments made by the company, while computing the fine for surreptitious use of gas from the adjoining ONGC block.Official sources privy to the development said that as the government has accepted the report of the Shah Panel, which has confirmed “unjust enrichment” of RIL from ONGC gas, there was no question why the proposed penalty on the company should be adjusted against past expenses, including cost recovery on investments and royalty and profit petroleum payouts.This would mean RIL might have to pay more than Rs 11,000 crore for 11.122 billion cubic metre of natural gas that migrated from ONGC’s acreage adjacent to the private company’s KG-D6 block between 2009 and 2015 and an additional amount for gas produced in 2016.The amount is based on a gas price of 4.2 per million British thermal unit (mBtu) that prevailed during the period of gas migration without any allowance for cost of production.The Shah Panel, in its report submitted to the oil ministry, has confirmed “unjust enrichment” of RIL from 11.122 billion cubic meters of natural gas that migrated from ONGC’s acreage adjacent to the private company’s KG-D6 block and asked the government to quantify the amount of compensation. It also decided to keep ONGC out from payment of any compensation, as it lacked locus standi to bring a “tortuous claim” against RIL.“Cost recovery is allowed to contractors under the earlier production sharing contract (PSC) regime for production of gas only from a field licenced to it. As production of gas from adjoining field was not licensed to RIL, the company cannot claim cost recovery for this portion and will have to compensate the government in full,” said the source quoted earlier.Also, no adjustment will be allowed for royalty and profit already paid by RIL for gas produced from KG D6 block. This would further increase the amount of compensation.Under the PSC regime, companies bagged contracts for oil and gas exploration blocks based on their bid for cost recovery and profit sharing with the government.Under the model, investment on exploration was allowed to be recovered from the revenue flowing from gas sale before profit was shared with the government.The government has now shifted to the new hydrocarbon exploration licensing policy (Help) where revenue is shared from day one with the government and contractors are allowed both marketing and pricing freedom on gas.With regard to the penalty calculation, the oil ministry has asked its technical arm, the directorate general of hydrocarbons (DGH), to come out with a figure, which will then be communicated to RIL.While the government is likely to announce its decision on a penalty soon, a section of the oil ministry has already started work to ensure that the decision does not result in litigation.Sources said that any amount of penalty imposed on RIL could be strongly contested by the company.In its report on the dispute, the Shah panel endorsed an earlier report of US-based consultant DeGolyer and MacNaughton (D&M). Among other things, this report has downgraded ONGC-discovered resources by 70 per cent. This may be used by RIL to challenge any government decision of penalty, sources said.