Gas production now a losing business for ONGC, OIL

State-owned ONGC and Oil India are reportedly losing money on sale of natural gas after the government cut price of the clean fuel by 18 per cent to $2.5 per mmBtu for October-March 2017 period. Firms are having to sell gas below cost of production.



The domestic gas price is revised by the government every six-month in line with movement in the international energy market. The price is applicable on gross calorific value. On net heat value basis, the price will be $ 2.78.



"Our average cost of production is about $5.14 per mmBtu. It comes to about $3.59 per mmBtu without taking into account return on capital," an unidentified ONGC official is quoted as saying by a new agency.



For Oil India, the cost of production, without taking into account the return on capital, comes to about $3.06.



"Gas production is now a loss-making business as irrespective of cost of production we have to continue paying royalty and other taxes," the official said.



As per a new mechanism approved by the government in October 2014, the price of domestically produced natural gas is to be revised every six months — April 1 and October 1 — using weighted average or rates prevalent in gas-surplus economies of US/Mexico, Canada and Russia.



For October 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017, the rate was on Friday announced to be $2.5 per mmBtu, down from $ 3.06 per mmBtu during April-September 2016.



The price of gas between October 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016 was $ 3.81 per mmBtu and $4.66 in the prior six month period.



While consumers stand to benefit from lower gas prices, it means lower revenue for producers.



Every dollar dip in gas price results in Rs 4,000 crore hit in revenue of ONGC on an annual basis. The current price reduction would hit its revenue by about Rs 1,000 crore.



Alongside the price cut, the government also announced a sharp reduction in cap price based on alternate fuels for undeveloped gas finds in difficult areas like deepsea which are unviable to develop as per the existing pricing formula.



So, the rates for October 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017 period were based on average price at the international hubs during July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016.



Upstream companies have been unhappy over the pricing formula arrived at by the Modi government in 2014 for existing fields.



However, the government has offered lucrative pricing for gas production for difficult blocks like those in deep and ultra deep water and high pressure, high temperature areas. Producers have been granted full freedom to market gas subject to a cap stipulated by the government. The ceiling prescribed by the government for October-March 2017 is $5.3 per mmBtu, down from $ 6.61 per mmBtu for April-September 2016.



