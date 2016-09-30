Gas price cut by 18%, to hit upstream oil&gas firms

The government has slashed natural gas price by 18 per cent to $2.5 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) for October-March period, a move that will impact revenue of upstream oil and gas companies but would help bulk consumers from fertiliser and power sectors.



The price for April-September period was $3.06 per mmBtu. The revised price will be applicable from Saturday. As per the new gas pricing formula approved by the NDA government in October 2014, gas prices are to be revised every six months and the next change is due on April 1. The reduction in natural gas prices would mean lower raw material cost for compressed natural gas (CNG) and natural gas piped to households (PNG) and would translate into reduction in retail prices. It would also mean lower feedstock cost for power generation and manufacturing of fertilisers.



Rates were last cut by 20 per cent from April 1. The price of gas between October 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016 was $3.81 per mmBtu and $4.66 in prior six month period. "The price of domestic natural gas for the period October 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017 is $ 2.50 per mmBtu on Gross Calorific Value (GCV) basis," said a notification issued by the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell, which comes under the petroleum ministry.



The reduction will hit producers like state-owned ONGC as well as central government whose earnings from royalty and income tax will dip by about Rs 800 crore during the remainder of the fiscal, according to industry estimates. Every dollar dip in gas price results in Rs 4,000 crore hit in revenue of ONGC on an annual basis. The current price reduction would hit its revenue by about Rs 1,000 crore.



Government also announced a sharp reduction in cap price based on alternate fuels for undeveloped gas finds in difficult areas like deepsea which are unviable to develop as per the existing pricing formula. The cap for October 1, 2016 top March 31, 2017 will be $5.3 per mmBtu, down from $6.61 in April 1 to September 30 period, PPAC notification said.



The government on Friday also set ceiling price for natural gas from difficult blocks such as those in deep water, ultra deep water and high pressure and high temperature areas at $5.3 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) for October-March period.



