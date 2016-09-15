Extension of Cairn's PSC for Barmer block likely

The government is likely to extend Cairn India's production sharing contract (PSC) for Barmer oil and gas block for a period of 10 years, allowing the company to pump in additional $5 billion to extract recoverable resource from the country's largest onshore discovery.Sources privy to the development said the ministry has already agreed on the extension, but a formal decision would be communicated by October 14 when the matter comes up for hearing in the Delhi High Court.The production sharing contract, or the agreement for exploiting oil and gas reserves at Barmer in Rajasthan, is expiring on May 14, 2020 and Cairn India wanted it to be extended by up to 10 years at the earliest to give it necessary lead time to plan production.Due to delays on part of the petroleum ministry, the Vedanta Group firm had also approached the Delhi High Court in December seeking an early decision.Sources said the government has made up its mind on extending the Barmer PSC as ONGC, which is partnering Cairn India in the block, earlier agreed to the extension without seeking any changes in the PSC.The state-owned oil and gas explorer was contemplating increasing its stake in the Rajasthan block during PSC extension period, but later decided against it. Cairn India holds 70 per cent in the Barmer block, while ONGC owns 30 per cent.Cairn India did not respond to the story till the time of going to the press.The extension would, however, not be unconditional as the government is likely to seek 10 per cent higher profit petroleum from the operator.This is in line with its policy on 28 small and medium-sized discovered fields where operators would have to shell higher royalty and profit petroleum during the PSC extension period.In the PSC regime, profit petroleum is the main source of revenue for the government. It is calculated using what is called an investment multiple that denotes the ratio of earnings to investment.Cairn India has already stated in courts that it is seeking earlier extension of PSC as it was contemplating investments worth Rs 35,000 crore after 2020.It will allow the company to develop gas to the tune of about 3.5 mmscmd available in fields.Pending extension, the company could only plan investment to get returns from oil and gas up to 2020. It has already scaled down investments in the current financial year. For FY17, Cairn India is investing $100 million towards exploration and production in this block, against $250 million in FY16.The Barmer block, otherwise known as the Rajasthan block, comprises the Mangala, Bhagyam, Aishwariya and Raageshwari oil and gas fields. It is the biggest onshore oil-producing project in India and its current output hovers around 166,943 barrels of oil equivalent per day.While oil recovery from the block would deplete, Cairn would use the extended period to increase gas production.