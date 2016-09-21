Eastern India, gas grid link to cost Rs 5,176 cr

As part of its efforts to develop gas-based economy in relatively untouched eastern parts of the country, the government on Wednesday approved Rs 5,176 crore budgetary grants to part-finance the Jagdishpur-Haidia and Bokaro-Dhamra gas pipeline (JHBDPL) project.



Once complete, the 2,539 km long pipeline will connect eastern part of the country with the national grid and allow supply of eco-friendly fuel at affordable tariffs to industrial, commercial, domestic and transport sectors in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.



The pipeline would not only allow easier access to fuel for four fertiliser units at Sindri, Talcher, Barauni and Gorakhpur and three Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refineries at Haldia, Barauni and Paradip; but will also support city gas distribution (CGD) projects in seven cities including prime minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. The other cities include Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur and Cuttack.



“The Rs 12,940-crore pipeline project will directly support investment to the tune of Rs 51,000 crore in the eastern region while the multiplier effect from the project would be manifolds,” petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan said while talking to mediapersons about the project that was earlier cleared by the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA).



To ensure adequate gas supply, the pipeline would also connect Adani Group’s 5-million-tonne Dhamra liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Odisha where IOC and gas utility GAIL are picking up 50 per cent stake.



The two state-owned entities on Wednesday signed pacts to pick up 36 per cent and 11 per cent equity, respectively, in the Rs 6,000-crore Dhamra LNG project.



“Going forward, IOC and Adani Group will each divest 1 per cent of their respective stakes to a credible financial institution, which will then have 2 per cent stake in the terminal,” IOC chairman B Ashok said at the MoU signing ceremony.



The 5-million-tonne a year LNG import terminal is targeted to be built by 2020. Both IOC and GAIL intend to book regasification capacity of 3 and 1.5 million tonnes per annum, respectively, in the terminal that will help replace liquid fuel used three IOC refineries while allowing GAIL to meet the CGD needs in the region.



Both IOC and GAIL had their separate plans to develop LNG facilities in eastern part of the country earlier but they later abandoned their plans in favour of equity in the Adani terminal.



While GAIL dropped its plan to set up a floating LNG import terminal at Paradip in March last year, IOC too scrapped its plan for LNG terminal under an MoU with Dhamra LNG Port Corp (DPCL) signed in 2012.



When asked why the state-owned firms dumped their own projects and choose to go with a private firm, Pradhan said their individual plans were not viable and so the two decided to join hands to set up an LNG terminal.



Dhamra will be the sixth LNG project announced on the east coast. GAIL, along with GdF and Shell, has proposed a 3.5 million tonnes floating LNG terminal at Kakinada while IOC is building a 5 million tonnes facility at Ennore in Tamil Nadu. Real estate player Hiranandani Group is looking to set up Rs 2,400-crore, 4 million tonnes floating LNG import terminal off Haldia in West Bengal.



