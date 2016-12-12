LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Discount on petrol, diesel buy via digital mode from midnight

By PTI Dec 12 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Petroleum
A discount of 0.75 per cent on petrol and diesel will kick-in from midnight tonight on fuel purchases made using digital payment.

The discount will start from midnight tonight and would be by way of cash back which will be credited to the buyer's account in three days from the transaction, said Indian oil Corp, the nation's largest fuel retailer.

The 0.75 per cent discount on payments made using either credit/debit cards, e-wallets or mobile wallets will translate into a rebate of 49 paisa a litre on petrol and 41 paisa on diesel.

Petrol is currently sold at Rs 66.10 per litre in Delhi while a litre of diesel costs Rs 54.57.

The "discount will be credited to customer's account by way of cash back within maximum three working days of the transaction," IOC said in a statement here.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had last week announced a raft of measures including discounts on online payments for insurance policies, rail tickets and highway toll charges as the government looked to promote digital cash post demonetisation.

"As a part of these initiatives, to promote cashless transactions Government of India has announced to incentivise petrol/diesel customers transacting at PSU petrol pumps by way of 0.75 per cent discount when a customer uses Debit/Credit Cards, Mobile Wallets and Prepaid Loyalty Cards," the statement said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Get going
    In Agusta Westland probe, the CBI must move faster than how it has

    The arrest of former Indian Air Force chief and chief of staff Shashindra Pal Tyagi in the Agusta Westland chopper case, a painful episode that casts

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> It gets curiouser & curiouser

Materially, nothing much changed between December 2 and December 9 ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

The so-called death of God

God is dead, and it was science that killed him. ...

BK Chaturvedi

Committed, yet miles to go

Swachh Bharat is a mission to which everyone is committed. ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter