Demand spruces up top line of oil & gas companies

The prevailing global gloom not withstanding, the sustained rise in the domestic consumption demand is likely to keep the margins intact for oil and gas companies in India, particularly the downstream entities focused on retail operations.While global crude oil prices are hovering around $50 a barrel mark, indicating that the market is still to come out of the sluggish phase, Indian oil and gas companies are making merry as they have the cushion of a readymade market in the country where oil demand is expected to break all records and grow at over 11 per cent in FY 17.India’s consumption of petroleum products grew at one of the highest levels in five years in August, rising 11.4 per cent year-on-year to 15.8 million tonnes (mt). Diesel and petrol led the way, growing at 14 per cent and 25 per cent respectively. Consumption of other industrial and commercial products such as ATF, fuel oil and petcoke also surged, pointing to robust economic activity.“The primary prediction for oil trajectory (last year) was 7 to 8 per cent but we ended up with 11 per cent. This year (India's oil demand) will break all records and prediction and we are prepared,” minister of petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan said in London last month.The higher growth projections (petroleum product consumption) is based on sound economic data where the country’s GDP is expected to continue its fastest growth run globally, while manufacturing and infrastructure sectors show strong signs of acceleration. The growth in auto sales has also maintained momentum. All these bode well for the oil market.Apart from demand rise, oil prices are also expected to remain subdued in the current year year helping the oil marketing companies (OMCs). British brokerage major HSBC has projected average Brent crude prices at $45 a barrel for 2016. This is expected to give further room to companies like Essar Oil, Reliance Industries (RIL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) to increase their earnings by way of higher refinery margin.The gross refining margin or GRM (amount made in converting crude oil into petroleum products) on account of lower crude prices has already given companies higher earnings. The consolidated GRM of IOC stood at $ 5.1 per barrel in FY 16 while this increased to $ 7.4 for BPCL and $ 6.8 in the last fiscal.According to JM Financial Institutional Securities, going ahead, while the GRMs of OMCs will fall a little, the earnings of the companies would remain sound. These companies would see reduced interest burden on account of lower debt as the under recovery burden on selling domestic LPG cylinders and kerosene would fall sharply.The market has taken positive environment for OMCs into account while returning a rising share price graph for companies. In the last one month, shares of IOC have risen on the NSE from Rs 573.20 a piece to Rs 617.70 now. In fact, IOC shares closed 5.44 per cent higher on BSE to Rs 649.45 a piece on Thursday.Shares of RIL, which is also embarking on a plan to expand its retail network in the country, rose on the NSE from Rs 1,019.90 a month ago to Rs 1089.40 now, while BPCL shares rose from Rs 598.60 to Rs 649.90 and HPCL shares from Rs 417.76 to Rs 451.55 a piece.“The outlook for oil refiners and retailers in India is very positive as lower subsidy burden, moderate oil prices and higher GRMs help them to increase their earnings. The pick in demand for products is expected to keep the market for OMCs positive for some time to come. There is some concern, that oil prices may rise on account of production cut to be decided by OPEC, but my understanding is that its impact would be limited,” said Ajay Arora, partner and national leader – oil and gas, EY.According to brokerage firm Antique, India is poised for a multi-year period of growth in fuel consumption and expected to lead the demand growth over the next two decades as its GDP growth takes on a higher trajectory. Higher GDP growth with the proportion of manufacturing sector in the economy increasing gradually to 25 per cent, from 17 per cent at present, has its fallout in high energy consumption.“Today, India consumes almost 4.3 million barrels per day (MBPD) and it is growing at the fastest rate among all major economies in the world. Although China is around 11.13 MBPD and USA around 19.68 MBPD – by all estimates, in the next 20 years the growth in consumption in India would be highest, said Debasish Mishra, partner at Deloitte Tohmatsu India LLP.While oil consumption receives a fillip from growing demand in the transport sector and other industrial activities, natural gas is also expected to receive a boost from growing penetration of city gas distribution (CGD). The biggest gainer from this would be CGD companies like IGL, GUJGA, MAHGL.The consumption growth has also given a fillip to the retail strategy of companies, particularly, RIL, Essar, Shell who still have limited presence in the country. The deregulation of diesel prices has opened avenues for these companies to directly compete with PSU retailers, who have established their pan India presence.According to oil ministry’s petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), India had 56,190 retail outlets (fuel stations) as on March 31, 2016. This marks an increase of 2,771, or 5.18 per cent, from the beginning of the financial year. The number is expected to grow much faster in FY17 with both PSU retailers and private ones have devised aggressive strategy to scale up the numbers.State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is the market leader with 25,363 retail outlets while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bart Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have 13,802 and 13,439 fuel stations, respectively.The private sector has meagre presence with Reliance Industries having about 1,400 outlets while Essar Oil has 2,100 outlets. Shell operates 82 stations. Reliance has already operationalised 1,050 pumps while another 200 are being recommissioned. Essar also plans to increase retail outlets while the Royal Dutch Shell has expressed the desire to expand its retail network to 2000 pumps in phases.The projection for India becoming the prime consumption centre for oil has attracted global attention. The world’s largest oil firm, Saudi Arabia’s Aramco, and fourth largest oil company Total have evinced interest in setting up fuel stations in the country. BP is also looking to start retail operations with aviation turbine fuel and later expand it to cover retail of petrol and diesel.