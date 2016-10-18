Delhi HC rejects Cairn India plea to export crude

In a setback to Cairn India, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the company’s plea to export crude oil from its Barmer oil field in Rajasthan and said such an exercise could not be permitted till India became self sufficient in oil. The Vedanta group company had sought the court’s intervention to get fair pricing for its Rajasthan crude, which it felt was underpriced and could fetch better valuation if tested in export markets.



While giving the ruling, justice Manmohan, however, allowed the private sector oil explorer to claim compensation from the government for not picking up its share of crude from the oil field.



Under the earlier production-sharing contract (PSC) between Cairn India and the Centre, the company gets 70 per cent of the crude produced from Barmer, with the rest going to the government. The government or its nominee can pick up the company’s share of crude and what is not picked up can be sold to private players or exported, Cairn had said during the arguments. The government representatives — additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta and standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia — had opposed Cairn’s plea, suggesting that an empowered committee had earlier decided that export of domestic crude oil couldn’t be allowed. The high court agreed with the decision of the empowered committee of secretaries while denying permission to Cairn to export its share of Barmer crude oil.



“We will comment on the matter once we have gone through the entire judgment,” Cairn India said in response to questions about the court verdict.



Sources, however, said the company could explore arbitration to resolve the issue.



The high court ruling has adverse implications for the company, as it would prevent it from getting higher price for its crude oil (and improve realisation), especially at a time when global oil prices have seen an increase. The benchmark Brent crude is hovering just above $50 a barrel.



Cairn India is getting about $42 for its Barmer crude. The company has been selling oil to Reliance Industries, Essar Oil and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for the past five years on the basis of a negotiated formula that allows a discount of about 10-15 percent to Brent rates.



The empowered committee had denied Cairn’s request for exporting its share of the crude oil, as it would have been detrimental to energy security of the country and also violate the provisions of the PSC. This set the precedent that only self-sufficiency could give right to a company to seek permission to export its share of crude oil from a domestic block.



“Also, if the government does not lift the entire share of petitioner, the petitioner has the right to seek compensation,” the committee had said.



While denying permission to export crude, the court also rejected the argument of Cairn that not allowing it to export the excess crude was causing huge loss to the exchequer. The company had argued that if it got better price for crude on exports, it would benefit the government as well by way of higher share of profit petroleum.



As per the PSC, the government gets 70 per cent of the profits, which Cairn gets on sale of its share of crude oil.



The government had said that export of domestic crude oil cannot be allowed as it would be detrimental to national interest, considering that nearly 85 per cent of required crude oil was imported.



In its plea, Cairn had claimed that as a result of selling excess crude to private domestic companies like Reliance and Essar at rates lower than international prices, the government was losing about Rs 4.5 crore per day.



