Cabinet clears IOC-OIL-BPCL's Russian stake buy

The cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a consortium of IOC, Oil India and BPCL buying stakes in two Russian oilfields for a total of $3.14 billion.



Indian Oil Corp, Oil India and a unit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) will buy 29.9 per cent stake in Taas-Yuryakh oilfield in East Siberia for $1.12 billion and another 23.9 per cent in Vankor oilfield for $2.02 billion.



The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA), headed by prime minister Narendra Modi, approved the consortium buying 29.9 per cent stake in Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha LLC, which holds and operates two licences for the Srednebotuobinskoye oil and gas condensate field, one of the largest in the East Siberia.



The stake is being acquired from LLC RN-Razvedka I Dobycha (RN Upstream), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rosneft, Russian state firm, officials said.



The licence for the central block is valid till 2041 and the northern block till 2032.



The consortium will buy another 23.9 per cent in JSC Vankorneft, a subsidiary of Rosneft, which holds two licences for the Vankor oil fields in East Siberia valid till 2112.



Officials said the Vankor asset has been valued at $8.45 billion as on May 31, 2015 on zero debt and working capital basis for arriving at the acquisition price.



This is the same value at which ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), bought 15 per cent stake in Vankor in December 2015. That deal closed on May 31 this year and the company has signed up for buying another 11 per cent in the same field.



Taas currently produces about 21,000 barrels per day of oil, and a peak of 1,00,000 bpd is expected by 2021. Vankor, on the other hand, is past its peak, which was 161 million barrels (22 million tonnes) in 2014 and 2015. It currently produces 154 million barrels.



Rosneft had last year sold 20 per cent stake in Taas to BP of UK for $750 million. The Russian firm will hold 50.1 per cent stake in the project after the deal.



“CCEA has given its approval to an Indian consortium comprising OIL, IOCL and Bharat Petro Resources Ltd (BPRL) for acquiring 23.9 per cent stake in JSC Vankorneft and 29.9 per cent stake in LLC Taas-Yuryakh from Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft), the National Oil Company (NOC) of Russian Federation (Russia)," an official statement said later.



Rosneft operates Vankor and Tass-Yuryakh fields, which are its wholly-owned subsidiaries.



The acquisition of stake in Vankorneft will provide 6.56 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MMTOE) and 29.9 per cent stake in Taas-Yuryakh will provide 0.5 MMTOE initially and 1.5 MMTOE by 2019.



“The acquisition is in line with India's stated objective of adding high quality international assets to its exploration and production portfolio and thereby augmenting India's energy security," it said.



The consortium will be paying $2,020.35 million for acquiring stake in Vankorneft and $1,242 million for Taas-Yuryakh.



Earlier in May 2016, ONGC Videsh (OVL) completed the formalities of acquiring 15 per cent stake in Vankorneft at the cost of $1.284 billion, which gave OVL 4.11 MMTOE.



"The acquisition will add 8.06 MMTOE to India's overseas oil and gas asset. It will also provide an opportunity to Indian public sector oil and gas companies to absorb newer technologies with Rosneft and British Petroleum (BP). BP acquired 20 per cent stake in Taas-Yuryakh from Rosneft last year," the statement added.



