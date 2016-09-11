What it takes to be rich? A burning desire, to begin with

All of us want to become wealthy and achieve financial freedom, but only very few of us succeed in amassing wealth. Although opportunities are abound, most people commit financial mistakes due to their inability or lack of awareness to take the right investment decision at the right time.“God has created human beings to do financial mistakes in life. That is the reason 90 per cent of people in any society suffer tremendously even after earning decent income,” says certified financial planner (CFP) Rahul Ranjan. The first and the biggest obstacle is that most of us do not believe that we can be wealthy and hence don’t take steps to amass wealth. Those, who grew up in the middle class environment, would refuse to believe that they can be wealthy too. On the other hand, a person grew up in a wealthy family is more likely to become wealthier.It’s, however, not that rich breeds rich and poor breeds poor. Most avoid taking the basic steps of wealth creation like saving and investing. Worse, we take purchase decisions for instant gratification, pleasure, leisure and comfort. We even blame lack of adequate capital, wrong mathematics, wrong concerns and wrong market for procrastinating investment/business decisions. Following are the most common mistakes made in the wealth creation process:In India, most people think the best investment plan is the one that saves on tax. Tax saving in many cases is the only motivation for them to invest. Such investments for sure have dual advantage of tax savings and return on investments, but one should draw a proper investment plan.Planning is very important before you start saving and investing. First identify financial goals like child education, retirement, house purchase etc and define a time-frame to achieve these goals. Time-frame is crucial to calculate the effect of inflation as well as choosing the appropriate asset class. Then understand your risk taking ability. Analyse your resources to determine how much to invest in which asset classes to achieve your goals by taking minimum possible risk.“Very few people seek the help of professional financial planners to chart an investment plan. Majority of people think they are capable of taking proper decisions or they think the free advice of commission agents is better than any paid advice of a professional. As a result, they make financial mistakes because they don’t know cost of free advice,” says Ranjan.Depending on size of goal, time-frame and available recourses, a person has to take more or less risks to achieve the goals."The biggest risk is taking no risk. To achieve financial goals, one has to take some calculated risks," says Ranjan. Risks may be visible and invisible. Most people see only visible risk associated, especially with equity investments like market risk in short-term due to economic situation, currency movement, global crisis, oil prices and events like elections etc. Other visible risks include capital risk and liquidity risk.However, most people believe guaranteed products are risk-free as they fail to see the invisible risks, which arises mainly due to invisible foe like inflation. For example, if a person, who fall in 20 per cent tax bracket, invests Rs 1 lakh in one-year fixed deposit (FD) with 8 per cent rate of return when the prevailing inflation rate is 7 per cent, the value of his capital after tax and inflation will be Rs 99,400 only.Choosing right asset class is very key to achieve financial goals. As all asset classes bear some visible or invisible risks. You should be very careful to determine a judicial mix of asset classes to optimise your return by taking minimum possible risk. Higher risk may be taken if time-frame is longer and vice versa as the effect of inflation will be more in the long run, making the effect of invisible risk more vicious.Assuming that you don’t have any savings and need Rs 1 crore in 15 years, let’s see how much you need to invest monthly in each asset class, if that asset class is solely opted, along with the merits and demerits of the respective asset classes.With average rate of return of 5 per cent, you need to invest Rs 37,608 per month to get Rs 1 crore in 15 years.Tax-free corpus on maturity and relatively safe investment. Along with 80C benefits, you will get insurance cover.Very low return compared to other asset classes. If yearly premium is more than 10 per cent of sum assured, you will not get any tax benefit.With average rate of return of 8.5 per cent, you need to invest Rs 28,233 per month to get Rs 1 crore in 15 years.The corpus is tax-free on maturity and the investment is very safe. The contribution to PF increases with increase in salary and acts as compulsory savings.The goal will not be achieved with PPF investments only as the cap on maximum yearly investment is Rs 1,50,000.With average rate of return of 8 per cent, you need to invest Rs 28,842 per month to get pre-tax return of Rs 1 crore in 15 years.Bank deposits give you assured returns, so they are reasonably safe. Five-year FDs give you tax benefits u/s 80C.Interests on bank deposits are fully taxable, so they eat into your returns. Maximum term is 10 years, so there is a risk that you may not get same rate of return on reinvestment.With average rate of return of 10 per cent, you need to invest Rs 24,899 per month to get Rs 1 crore in 15 years.ULIPs offer tax-free corpus, while corpus under NPS is partially tax-free. Besides, NPS is a very low cost option. Investors may choose their asset allocation and avail tax benefits u/s 80C/80CCD.Charges on ULIPs and pension plans are very high. Investors under NPS and pension plans have to buy annuity.With average rate of return of 10 per cent, you need to invest Rs 24,899 per month to get Rs 1 crore in 15 years.These types of mutual funds (MFs) invest 15-20 per cent of their corpus in equities and the rest in debt. Provide stability during turbulent time despite the risk of equity exposure.Despite equity-exposure, these types of funds are taxed as debt funds.With average rate of return of 12 per cent, you need to invest Rs 21,012 per month to get Rs 1 crore in 15 years.With upto 35 per cent in debt, these funds offer lesser risk than equity funds, but long term capital gains (LTCG) are tax-free.Choosing a good fund is not easy and performance may slip in long run. You may lose, if fund manager is not very prudent.With average rate of return of 15 per cent, you need to invest Rs 16,224 per month to get Rs 1 crore in 15 years.This option requires lowest monthly investments and has potential of high return. LTGC is tax-free.Choosing a good fund is not easy. Besides high performance, may easily turn laggards over time.Instead of giving adequate time for an investment to grow, people want quick returns and start checking price movement daily, which make them commit mistake of withdrawing investments prematurely. As a result equities create wealth, but most investors don’t. “People often forget that equity investme­nts are long-term investme­nts and get addicted in intra-day trading, and to earn quick money, they lose all their money,” says Ranjan.Another mistake equity investors do is that they continue to wait for proper opportunity to invest. Instead, they should start SIP to ensure rupee-cost averaging. Famous US stock investor Peter Lynch once said, “Too much money has been lost in preparing for the correction rather than the correction itself.”People often think they have too much time to start saving and investments. However, the early you invest the better it is. For example, if you invest Rs 10,000 per month in equity fund for 15 years, assuming that the average return is 15 per cent per year, the value of your corpus will be Rs 61,63,656. However, if you continue to invest for 25 years, the value of corpus will be Rs 2,75,65,608.People often thing that they need lots of money to start investing. However, investments may be started with as low as Rs 500. As Warren Buffet once said, instead of deducting expenses from income to get the amount to be saved, first deduct your investment from income and spend the rest of money.You must always take adequate insurance cover – term plans, health insurance and insurance cover for your assets - to protect your investment plans. Otherwise, in case of any contingency, the outflow of fund or loss of income may put your financial plans in jeopardy.