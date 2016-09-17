Second life

In a country, where according to the 2011 census, only 12 per cent of the Indian workforce of an approximate 58 million, were covered by various pension plans, the sky is the limit. Obviously, with a large pension coverage gap of 88 per cent, it cannot be any other way.But this was 2011. Happily now, retirement and pension-related regulations and delivery systems are getting fast tracked to address the issue of vast number of Indians, who lack a viable retirement cover. It is also aimed at reducing dependence on the state exchequer, to fund post-retirement benefits in the future.The government and the regulator Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) are working on making existing retirement products like employee provident fund and public provident fund more effective in meeting post-retirement corpus goals as well as introduce some much-needed transparency in their administration.At the same time, the national pension system or NPS, a relatively new product on offer, has features that are well equipped to meet post-retirement requirements through higher allocations to equity, corporate bonds and other financial instruments, rat­her than traditional retirement products.Add to it new products like the Atal pension yojana, which aims at bringing people from the lower income group working in the unorganised sector, under retirement cover.The transparency level too has gone up sharply in tandem with other financial saving products; you can log in and see the size of your EPF corpus, employer and personal contributions and annual interest paid by the EPFO every year.NPS, where returns are market-determined, one could see personal contributions, employer contributions and return on total investments, updated on daily basis, at any time by logging in to the website.In the recent past, both EPF and NPS administrators have taken several IT-based initiatives to provide better and efficient services to its stakeholders and steps that are in the interests of investors.Says Ravi Menon, CEO, HSBC global asset management: “In the last two years, retirement and pension have taken centrestage. There is a strong perception that you can only depend upon yourself. There is no safety net in the public or private sector. You have to invest in pension funds to create a retirement corpus, there is an increasing trend of growth in pension funds.”He adds: “Pension mo­ney supports infrastructure growth from a pool of capital. In India, pension pool goes into investing in bonds. Pension money makes long-term pools available for infrastructure growth, as its retirement money, I am not going to touch it, is the basic premise.”EPFO has initiated several IT-enabled steps that have made servicing of EPF accounts much simpler than before for the organization. For EPF subscribers, online tracking of individual account and easier portability of accounts from existing employer to the new employer has become easy.EPFO has launched the universal account number (UAN) facility to consolidate provident fund accumulations from all past employments that were earlier fragmented in multiple PF accounts. EPFO has also decided to unfreeze all frozen accounts due to non-contribution or timely transfer of money from existing account to a new account, while changing jobs.EPFO recently withdrew its earlier rule to not pay interest on dormant accounts after three years of no contribution introduced few years back.Withdrawal from the EPFO account is now being discouraged on switching jobs that have become rampant among the private sector EPFO account holders, who change employment quite frequently.Investment in equities is being taken up with great caution by EPFO. The government has allowed up to 15 per cent of incremental money to be invested in equities from its earlier move to allow 5 per cent of incremental flows into equities.Already close to Rs 8,000 crore have been invested in equity-based ETFs by EPFO.Here great caution and timing of investment would matter in providing investors with a higher return than what they are getting now. Earlier this year, some of the largest pension funds in Norway and Japan have taken a big hit in terms of annual return because of the high volatility in the equity market.Points out Sandeep Shrikhande, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund, “Recently, EPFO invested 5 per cent of investible funds in exchange traded funds (ETFs). There is also a proposal to hike this limit to 10 per cent. However, its impact is not yet visible in the returns as total equity investment is less than 1 per cent of overall corpus. Considering the volatility in market-linked returns, PFRDA is also considering a proposal to allow a minimum assured return scheme under NPS to make it comparable with EPF and PPF."Unlike EPFO, PFRDA has already structured the investments in national pension system in such a way that an individual can invest up to 50 per cent in equities, on voluntary basis. On the other hand one can also opt to put all money in fixed income products.As per reports, PFRDA is reportedly considering a proposal to give an option to young investors up to the age of 35 years to put up to 75 per cent of their incremental corpus into equities.Says Parizad Sirwalla, partner and national head, global mobility services tax, KPMG in India: “the past decade has witnessed significant pension reforms across the world. A rise in life expectancy has forced many governments to raise contribution rates, cut benefits, increase enrolments and defer the retirement age to keep the pension systems financially sustainable.”“The Indian government and all other stakeholders in the pension system will need to work in tandem to build and continuously refine the system in order to achieve desired outcomes of pension adequacy for our elderly,” he points out.Expanding the retirement cover to all in the working age is the biggest mountain to climb, as far as the government and PFRDA are concerned.“The major challenge faced by PFRDA is to extend pension coverage to people from the informal sector, characterised by low financial literacy, financial affordability and financial savings,” states PFRDA chairman Hemant G Contractor, who adds: “The country’s population pyramid is expected to “bulge” across the 15–64 age brackets over the next decade. Around 64 per cent of India’s population is expected to be in the age bracket of 15–59 years by 2026, with 13 per cent of the total aged above 60 years.”Contractor continues: “However, India's demographic dividend is expected to level off around 2040. In 2050, the old age dependency ratio is likely to increase to 18.7 per cent of the total population from 8.6 per cent in 2011. With the shift to nuclear families, inter-generational support cannot be the sole source of old age security.”Take the NPS. A new government initiative, it is evolving for the good both in terms of product offering and coverage being provided to different sections of the society.A series of changes were announced in the NPS to make it more investor-friendly by PFRDA.One, PFRDA reduced the minimum contribution amount for NPS tier-I and tier-II accounts and also decided to activate all accounts frozen in the past due to lack of minimum contribution as a one- time measure.Two, the pension regulator reduced minimum annual investment limit of Rs 6,000 per annum to Rs 1,000 per financial year for NPS Tier I account - the retirement savings account where money can not be withdrawn before the subscriber completes 60 years of age.In the earlier system, accounts were frozen if any subscriber did not contribute Rs 6,000 during a financial year and the subscriber was not able to make any further contribution nor able to view his account online or make any changes in their account details.For NPS tier-II two accounts, which is a savings account with features of high liquidity and capacity to earn higher returns, the requirement of maintaining a minimum balance of Rs 2,000 at the end of the financial year and contribution of at least Rs 250 per financial year, has been waived off.With an ever-growing Indian diaspora, PFRDA is also trying to get Indians working abroad under the NPS as a large number of people working in West Asia and other regions of the world, finally return home and need adequate pension cover in old age.NRIs working abroad can now also invest online from their foreign location and application on paper has been waived.Explains Ankit Agarwal, managing director, Alankit, an intermediary and a point of presence for NPS: “NPS is faring well and there is a huge surge from salaried people as the government has provided additional income tax benefits on investment in NPS up to Rs 50,000 in a financial year from FY2015-16.”He adds: “In NPS, many services have gone online. Many NRIs have opened NPS accounts, which they manage online from their foreign locations.”As per another change in NPS introduced last month, subscribers can now maintain and invest in NPS accounts even after completing 60 years of age till 70, as clarified by PFRDA on July 27, 2016.While the existing retirement products cater mostly to the organised sector workers, PFRDA is striving to bring those in the informal sector too under the safety net.India has a huge unorganised or informal sector, which accommodates around 83 per cent of the workers and where there is no formal employer — employee relationship.Yet the task ahead remains uphill. Says Parizad Sirwalla, partner and national head, global mobility services tax, KPMG in India, “This is a tough challenge that needs careful planning and astute implementation. Only a very small portion of the Indian workforce has meaningful protection against old-age income insecurity. This problem is compounded by the fact that traditional sources of income transfers in old age (e.g. the joint family system) are also declining, with nuclear families and individualism on the rise.”Points out Kulin Patel, director, client account management, Willis Towers Watson, which is involved in retirement benefits consulting: “It’s a challenge to provide retirement benefits cover for all and to have a system that is accessible and affordable to all in a country like India where almost 90 per cent of the working population is not in any formal employment. The efforts made so far, the NPS and the advent of Atal Pension Yojana, are big steps in fulfilling the need for the wider population. A segmented approach of a variety of such retirement savings option under the gambit of PFRDA is a positive step.”What next? Adds Patel: “For the organised sector, a recent Willis Towers Watson Retirement pulse survey found that employers want the government to provide clarity on the interaction and role of various schemes such as EPF, NPS and superannuation. Announcements in the last two budgets in this regard have been welcome, but implementation guidance is required now.”The defined benefit pension system under which employees of central and state governments and their autonomous bodies, joined before January 1, 2004, pose a serious drain on government finances.The history of NPS itself is eventful.# With its introduction in 2004, a new era began with the government trying to address the growing burden of paying pension to retired employees from government treasury.# Mandatory employee contribution was introduced initially for central government employees, other than the armed forces.# In 2009, NPS was extended to the private sector, including the unorganised sector on a voluntary basis.# In October 2010, the government launched the NPS Lite — Swavalamban Scheme for under privileged workers in the unorganised sector.# In May 2015, the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was launched with a minimum guarantee pension and co-contribution by the central government (for certain eligible subscribers) focusing primarily on the under privileged workers in the unorganised sectorThanks to the pension regulators thinking, NPS investors can continue putting in money up to the age of 70, after attaining the age of 60 years when they become eligible for availing pension benefits. But now they can opt to postpone the withdrawal of the corpus and commencement of annuity benefits to a later date till they reach the age of 70.In its latest concept paper floated by PFRDA on September 8, 2016, the pension regulator has sought comment from the public on expanding pension coverage through automatic enrolment when a person starts working with an option for the subscriber to opt out, an initiative that has produced good results in Italy, Chile, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada and the USA.Notes the PFRDA concept paper: “In 2006, in the United States, adoption of the Pension Protection Act greatly encouraged automatic enrolment by giving employers incentives to automatically enroll their employees into a retirement saving plan.”NPS assets too have shown considerable growth in the last few years with total assets under management (AUM) swell to Rs 1.31 lakh crore as on June 30, 2016 and total number of subscribers reach 1.29 crore, compared to Rs 47.6 lakh crore and 29.85 lakh subscribers in March 2013.In a bid to get more for the working population, PFRDA has come out with a retirement adviser regulation, enabling an individual or a corporate body to provide retirement advice and facilitate on boarding to NPS and assist the subscriber in getting the subsequent services under the scheme.Creating awareness about NPS and other pension schemes regulated by PFRDA will be the core responsibility of the retirement adviser, according to the Retirement Adviser Regulation.While efforts are on to bring more and more people under retirement cover, these savings have proved to be falling far behind what old age people in future would require to meet medical expenses and maintain their desired standard of living.It has become essential to save in multiple retirement saving products to create a healthy retirement corpus.Here the worrying point is the recent dip in the bond yield where a majority of retirement assets are invested by EPFO, PPF and NPS.Says Sudipto Roy, managing director, Principal Retirement Advisors: “As of now, equity investments account for around 1per cent of the total EPF corpus. As long as the bond market was giving good yield, there was no problem to this equation. Now that bond yields are dipping and abundant cash being available across the globe at throw away prices, the returns provided on PF deposits might dip.”“Historically,” he says, “it has been observed that there are periods when a certain asset class tends to outperform other asset classes. So, have a healthy mix of assets to register consistent growth. This could involve investing in mutual funds in various asset classes along with EPF and pension plans,” says Roy.“The equity portion of your investment can be done via equity MFs while the debt portion can be invested in EPF or public provident fund to take advantage of the tax exemption. At an early stage of the career, one can invest in equity mutual funds and gradually shift investments to debt funds as one moves closer to retirement,” he adds. He should know.