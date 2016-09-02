Proper planning is must in festive season

When autumn comes, can festivals be far behind? And the festival season is what everyone in India waits for all through the year. Festivals are meant for celebrations and are an important part of Indian culture. This is also the season when individuals spend the most — bulk of consumer goods sales happen during the festival season. The Indian economy, for long, has concentrated on savings, and spending was limited to only the festive days. Mind you, consumer spending is very crucial for an economy. There are many who think that the spending that happens during festivals, from buying clothes, shoes, decorative items, white goods etc, provides a big fillip to all industries in the Indian economy. Even sectors like automobiles see major sales during festival periods. The only drawback is that festivals tend to leave a deep hole in our pocket. So, if you want to enjoy but don’t want to later lament about the bills that have piled up, remember to do a little bit of smart planning.During the festival season, people have a tendency to overspend, using credit cards to fulfill their desire to own the latest gadget, white good or jewellery, or go for that long-dreamt holiday travel. Even in bad times, one cannot do away with one’s festival commitments, although ancient religious texts do not encourage one to spend on rituals beyond one's financial ability. Festivity, therefore, brings with it an additional burden on one’s wallet. Financial planners think that one needs to take sufficient precautions, otherwise, festivals would come and go, but an individual's debt would continue to grow.“Even if your friends are spending wildly, save yourself the worry and keep your money in your pocket. An easy way to save you from going overboard is to set yourself a limit each day. This will prevent you from getting into a situation where you run out of cash before you’ve made it home and end up having to hitch a ride home,” said Nilanjan Dey, financial advisor and director, Wishlist Capital Advisors.A majority of the festivals occur in three months — October, November and December — which means the additional financial burden comes and stays for one-quarter of the year. Therefore, from January onwards, one can start saving a fixed amount out of one’s earning each month. This may not be practicable for many. But one can always keep a 3-6 months window. During festivities, there is a sudden increase in expenditure. And there is no denying the fact that one needs some accumulation of wealth in order to meet this sudden increase in expenses. This can only be done through exercising some fiscal discipline and developing a habit of regular savings, said Dey.It’s also worth making sure that you set aside an emergency fund in case of point number one doesn’t go according to plan! You don’t want to be left high and dry with no money to even feed yourself, and forced to borrow from friends.If you are planning a trip during the festival vacation, you would always be advised by your financial advisors this simple principle: The earlier you book, the cheaper your travel will be. People often make the mistake of waiting until the last minute to book their tickets in the hope that prices will fall, but that’s a problem with festivals. You can bet that everyone else will have the same idea as you, so the tickets will be much more costly.Points out Amitava Banik of Amitava Banik & Associates, “People often take the dangerous option of over spending plastic money. People tend to forget that it would have to be repaid at a much higher rate of interest. Also, people often stop their systematic investment plans to meet their annual festival expenses, something which should be avoided as it takes away the benefit of investing little sums at all levels of the market.”It is often very difficult to overlook the lures and traps of ‘zero interest’, ‘pay in instalments’, ‘buy three and get one free’, so on and so forth. In an ideal situation, one must cut discretionary expenditure and use the surplus funds to meet the sudden surge in expenses, said Banik.It can be tempting to rush out and buy all the attractive merchandise on offer. Spur of the moment splurges like this will really blow your budget, though, so take a few deep breaths and step back! You’ll probably be able to pick it up cheaper online.There are some who fall back on their festival bonus to meet festival expenses. This may not necessarily be a great idea always. “Bonus is often dependent on the performance of the individual and it is not advisable to fall back on this. Instead, one should start the process of budgeting and allocation rather early, keeping in mind that this year’s festival expense would be much higher for the same level of consumption, given the increasing inflationary trend,” said Banik.Liquidating stocks, which can also be considered as some kind of market-linked assets, is not recommended at all by financial planners either. Dey of Wishlist Capital said, “I would not recommend this mechanism at all. This is because in this case, the exit time is pre-determined and not on valuation. And there is always a high risk of losing some value in the process.”One simple way of managing one’s festival expenses in a planned way could be clubbing up all expenditures of the last festival season and then adding 10-15 per cent to this amount to arrive at a tentative figure of how much one is likely to spend during the next festival season. And this has to be done well in advance so that one can build up a festival fund, by way of a monthly saving.