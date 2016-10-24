PFRDA eyes 70 lakh NRIs in West Asia

Pension fund regulator PFRDA is eyeing 70 lakh Indians working in West Asia, as it makes a major push to expand the subscriber base of New Pension System (NPS) run by it.NPS is a voluntary contribution of funds for a sustained period of time (till the age of 60 years) to enable a person draw pension after s/he attains 60 years of age. Subscribers are required to make a minimum payment of Rs 500 to open an NPS account.Until now, the Pension Fund Development and Regulatory Authority (PFRDA) had mostly focused on targetting resident Indians. It never undertook any campaign to publicise its products among Indian expats. But the pension regulator is now broadening its focus.As part of the revised business development strategy, a team of officials from PFRDA visited Dubai over the weekend to gauge demand for NPS in the region.“Currently, a team has gone to Dubai to meet NRIs and talk to them about NPS,” PFRDA chairman Hemant Contractor told Financial Chronicle.“The team will also meet banks, exchanges houses, big employers and Indian associations there who have good contacts with NRIs,” he said.Contractor added, “All of them (Indians in Gulf) are in working age and so all of them can save.”Contractor said NRIs could subscribe to NPS products online through eNPS.“Through eNPS, account can be opened in just 10 minutes,” he said.Alternatively, they can also send their applications to their banks that would in turn forward them to PFRDA.“NPS was available to NRIs since 2009. But no body pushed it. Now we want to give it thrust,” Contractor said.Although PFRDA had not run any campaign to publicise its products, nearly 500 NRIs still subscribed to NPS in 2015-16.The NPS already has more than 10 lakh resident Indian subscribers and an accumulated corpus of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore.Contractor said PFRDA can also invest in the national investment and infrastructure fund floated by the Central government to ensure cheap financing for infrastructure and clean energy projects. The PFRDA board has already given its in-principle approval for that.The finance ministry has accorded approval for private sector subscribers to invest up to 50 per cent in stock markets. The PFRDA is pushing for similar permission for government sector employees.Justifying the stand, Contractor said, “Global experience shows that return from equity is much better compared to other sources.”NPS funds have earned annual return of more than 10 per cent over the last three years, higher than those of employee provident fund (EPF) and public provident fund (PPF).Currently, tax emption is available only on 40 per cent of the maturity amount. But the pension regulator is also pushing for exempting the full amount to ensure triple E benefits for the scheme.PFRDA is also aggressively pushing Atal Pension Yojana, which provides guaranteed monthly pension of Rs 1,000-5,000 for subscribers.