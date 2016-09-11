LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Space

'NPS needs level playing field to become popular'

By PTI Sep 11 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Personal Finance
To attract professionals and corporates to national pension system, government should provide level-playing field to NPS in comparison to superannuation funds like EPF which enjoy EEE tax benefit, regulator PFRDA has said.

As on June 30, 2016, there were 12.9 million subscribers of NPS and Atal pension yojna with assets under management of Rs 1.32 lakh crore.

Central and state government employees account for 36.6 per cent of the total subscribers and 88.6 per cent of AUM under NPS and APY. Corporate segment account for only 3.8 per cent of the subscriber and 8 per cent of AUM.

The coverage under the corporate and all citizen model has not been an encouraging one, the pension fund regulatory and development authority (PFRDA) said.

This is partly due to NPS not being fully extended the EEE tax treatment -- exemption from tax of contribution, exemption of returns during accumulation and exemption of benefits on superannuation, it said in a concept paper.

“It is felt that as NPS competes with retirement products like EPF, CPF, superannuation funds, once a level-playing field is provided to NPS viz-a-viz other products, the response of the corporate sector and high income group self-employed individuals such as lawyers, doctors, accountants, would be much better than what it is now,” PFRDA said.

NPS is taxed at maturity.

Under NPS Lite/Swavalamban while there are fairly large numbers of subscribers registered, the average per head AUM is just Rs 5,000.

“It is a moot question whether their accumulated pension corpus would be large enough to get a pension of say Rs 1,000 per month even after being in the system for 20-25 years,” the note said.

NPS is a voluntary, defined contribution retirement savings

scheme. It is regulated and administered by PFRDA.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY SPACE

FC SUPPLEMENTS

Leo-Tolstoy170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Space abuse
    India needs cyber safety commissioners for children

    Gayathri, an 11-year old girl from a prominent school in Lutyens Delhi got on to internet with a face book account overstating her age.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Urs Schoettli

Is China listening to Hong Kong?

In the summer of 1997, 150-plus years of British rule ...

Zehra Naqvi

Wounds & whispers

Being The Other: The Muslim in India has the great ...

Bubbles Sabharwal

To be in the present, let go of the past

Revisiting the past usually turns out disappointing. We normally retrace ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter