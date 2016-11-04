HDFC, ICICI cut lending rates, spark home loan war

With corporate loan growth remaining tepid, top lenders have entered into a rate war over housing loans to boost their retail business.On Thursday, the country’s largest mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and the largest private sector bank, ICICI Bank, cut their home loan rates.This came a day after the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) cut home loan rates to 9.10-9.15 per cent, the lowest in six years and the lowest among its peers. Analysts said many banks would follow suit to stop their borrowers from transferring their home loans to other lenders offering lower rates.HDFC said it has cut its home loan rates by up to 15 basis points, effective November 4.Post this reduction, HDFC’s interest rates for floating rate home loans will be 9.15 per cent for women borrowers on loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 9.25 per cent for loans above Rs 75 lakh. For other borrowers, the rate would be 9.20 per cent on loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 9.30 per cent on loans above Rs 75 lakh.On the same lines, effective November 1, ICICI Bank too reduced home loan rates that are on par with HDFC. For women borrowers, ICICI Bank’s revised rate is 9.15 per cent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh and for all other borrowers the new rate is 9.20 per cent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh.ICICI Bank had cut its marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 bps on October 28. These rates came into effect from November 1. All ICICI Bank floating rate home loan is benchmarked to its one-year MCLR rate, which stood at 8.95 from November 1.“Over the past couple of months, we have seen a drop in our marginal costs of funds and as always, HDFC has ensured that the benefit is passed on to its customers,” said Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC.Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice-president, ICRA, told Financial Chronicle, “I won’t be surprised if other lenders too follow suit. But just like SBI, which has made lower rates as part of festive offer that ends by December end, other lenders too are likely to offer lower home loan rates for a limited time period. While overall profitability pressures are there, the older deposits are getting repriced at lower levels and so banks do have the cushion to cut rates.”SBI has cut its lending rate by 15 bps for its new home loan customers seeking a loan of up to Rs 75 lakh w.e.f. November 1. As a result, after adding the spread, home loans would be offered at 9.10 per cent per annum for women borrowers and 9.15 per cent per annum for others.SBI has also announced a processing fee waiver on SBI approved projects, online applications, balance transfer of home loans (switching from another lender to SBI), for government employees under SBI Privilege and SBI Shaurya schemes. This limited period festival bonanza is valid from November 1 to December 31,” SBI said in a statement.Of the total new home loans that SBI is underwriting, around 15 per cent are taken over loans (loans transferred to SBI by other bank customers).On a home loan of Rs 50 lakh, a reduction in interest rate by 0.15 per cent by SBI will help a homebuyer save Rs 542 per month and approximately Rs 2 lakh during a 30-year loan tenure.ICICI Bank has announced the launch of a credit facility against home loans for salaried customers. Christened ICICI Bank ‘home overdraft,’ the product provides customers with the dual advantage of a term loan and an overdraft facility. The home overdraft will be available for a minimum Rs 5 lakh and a maximum of up to Rs one crore. Customers can avail minimum 10 per cent of the total amount as term loan and maximum 90 per cent as overdraft. While for the term loan, EMI will be applicable, for overdraft the interest will be charged only on the utilised amount for the period the funds are used.While lower rates are being offered to new customers, existing clients will have to pay the same rate that they entered at or pay a switching fee to get the benefits of the lower new rate.Other banks such as Axis Bank (5 bps reduction), Yes Bank, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank and South Indian Bank have revised MCLR for various tenures. Corporation Bank’s one-year MCLR will be 9.45 per cent with effect from November 1 as against 9.50 per cent earlier.