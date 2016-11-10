Deposits over Rs 10 lakh to attract I-T scrutiny

In a further clamp down on black money, the government has decided to impose a penalty of 200 per cent of the tax payable in the cases of cash deposits of over Rs 10 lakh, if found to be at variance with the income tax returns filed by the depositors.



In a late evening clarification, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the cash above 10 lakh deposited in a bank account which is not matching with the income declared would be treated as a case of tax evasion. “This would be treated as the case of tax evasion and the tax amount plus a penalty of 200 per cent of the tax payable would be levied as per the section 270(A) of the Income Tax Act,” he said.



The revenue department of the government would be getting reports of all cash deposits exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh between November 10 and December 30 in every account. The department would do matching of this with income returns filled by the depositors and appropriate action would be taken.



The revenue department has also issued instructions to the field authorities to ensure that jewelers mandatorily take PAN number from customers for purchasing gold with reports coming that a lot of people were buying the precious metal using now defunct Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. “Action will be taken against those jewelers who fail to take PAN numbers from such buyers,” Adhia said.



