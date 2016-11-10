LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Deposits over Rs 10 lakh to attract I-T scrutiny

By FC Policy Bureau Nov 10 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Personal Finance, Income Tax

If found guilty, the tax amount plus a penalty of 200 per cent of the tax payable would be levied

In a further clamp down on black money, the government has decided to impose a penalty of 200 per cent of the tax payable in the cases of cash deposits of over Rs 10 lakh, if found to be at variance with the income tax returns filed by the depositors.

In a late evening clarification, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the cash above 10 lakh deposited in a bank account which is not matching with the income declared would be treated as a case of tax evasion. “This would be treated as the case of tax evasion and the tax amount plus a penalty of 200 per cent of the tax payable would be levied as per the section 270(A) of the Income Tax Act,” he said.

The revenue department of the government would be getting reports of all cash deposits exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh between November 10 and December 30 in every account. The department would do matching of this with income returns filled by the depositors and appropriate action would be taken.

The revenue department has also issued instructions to the field authorities to ensure that jewelers mandatorily take PAN number from customers for purchasing gold with reports coming that a lot of people were buying the precious metal using now defunct Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. “Action will be taken against those jewelers who fail to take PAN numbers from such buyers,” Adhia said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Bold & brilliant
    Demonitisation has put the country's economy and its leader on a different pedestal globally

    Undoubtedly Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a decisive push to the war against black money, limit the multi-billion dollar cash economy and cur

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

'Tis true, 'tis reality

The candidate is different from the President. An axiom which ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The mindful essence of sensory awareness

The idea of being conscious and having sensory qualities are ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter