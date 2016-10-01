Call it the silver jubilee hit. Two-and-ha­lf dec­ades after liberalisation of the Indian economy, domestic firms in the financial sector are delivering a stellar performance.Gone are the days when global honchos swaggered th­eir way through Indian bo­ardrooms. Today, home bred heroes are slowly, but surely, dislodging foreign stars from their high pedestals, and do­ing so in style.Local investment bank­ers and asset managers ha­ve become spry and agile and injected into them an energy that equips them to take on foreign players with more heft and chutzpah.It is an epic battle for survival for global players in India. Home grown players are giving tough competition to them. After honing their skills over the years, mainly through partnership with global majors, local players are now beginning to dominate financial services like investment banking, asset management, ba­nking, por­tfolio manageme­nt, equ­ity broking and insu­rance.In the process, they are edging out foreign players. While Indian merchant bankers are calling the shots in the league table, in the mutual fund (MF) industry, domestic firms are buying out foreign funds.The same holds true for broking and PMS.Take for instance, investment banking. The deal st­reet is no longer the preserve of global advisors like Citigroup or Morgan Stanley. Over the last few years, domestic players like JM Financial, ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Kotak Investme­nt, have toppled them fr­om their pole position.In 2015, JM Financial topped the M&A league table, marking the decline of foreign advisers who’ve ruled the roost in the market for more than a decade.Interestingly, JM Financial had a decade-old partnership with Morgan Stanley, which ended more than eight years ago. In the last two years, Mumbai-based firms JM Financial and Axis Capital, garnered a combined 68 per cent of the market, as deals surged to a five-year high, with Indian companies trying to sell assets to pay down their pile of debt.Even in the initial public offering (IPO) market, whi­ch has lately shown signs of a major revival, the act is largely managed by local firms.Since January 2015, around 45 companies have tapped the market to raise funds from the primary ma­rket and a majority of th­ese issues are managed by Indian entities like Kotak Securities, SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities, JM Financial and Axis Capital.How radically have th­ings changed? For more than a decade starting 1990s, three global firms wi­th their local partners dominated the deal street; Morgan Stanley through its joint venture with JM Financial, Goldman Sachs in communion with the Kotak group and Merrill Lynch with its tie with the DSP group, owned by ace dealmaker Hemendra Kothari, dominated the sweepstakes in the country.But these decade-old partners parted ways in mid 2000s, either being bought out by a global partner, as in the case of JM Morgan St­anley and DSP Merrill Ly­nch or by a local firm like the Kotak-Goldman Sachs. That completely changed the dynamics in the do­mestic investment bank­ing sc­ene, as it marked the beginning of the rise of local companies.Over the years, Indian investment banks have be­en honing their skills in forging mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals. Now they are emerging as big players themselves.Overseas rivals have either closed their businesses in India or are shutting down their senior positions. The Royal Bank of Scotland group shut down its India advisory unit, while Morgan Stanley, UBS group and Bank of America scaled back their operations in the last five years.Says Vimal Bhandari MD and CEO IndoStar Capital, “Many foreign firms have exited as they find that the risk-reward equation in India is not conducive to do business. Plus, they are also facing challenges in their home markets. Most of them are consolidating their global operations and scaling down unprofitable ventures.”In India, the fee pool is small and the size and scale of M&A deals are smaller, as a result of which many foreign players have skeletal staff. They prefer to deal with India via Singapore and Hong Kong desk.Data provided by Freeman Consulting, a New York-based research organisation, reveal that fees were at $516 million in 2015 versus an average $580 million in the five years beginning 2011. That is just 4 per cent of the $12.9 billion investment banks generated in the rest of Asia, excluding Japan in 2015, Freeman estimates suggest.Large Indian players like SBI, HDFC, ICICI and IDFC hold the edge as they have multiple touch points with clients through banking and other operations. This helps them to keep their edge over foreign players. “Local players with their traditional ties with domestic companies, domain knowledge and skill sets, clearly have an edge over global players,” points out Kalpana Jain, partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells.“Most of the recent tra­nsactions are inbound whe­re even a global acquirer is more comfortable engaging a local banker to do the deal,” she adds.The story is even more interesting in the mutual fund space. The assets under ma­nagement (AUM) of the local MF industry have seen phenomenal growth in the recent years, but many global fund management giants have shut shop in the country, unable to garner assets from local investors.The asset size of India’s MF industry has more than doubled in the past five years. The total assets un­der management of the industry stood at Rs 16.06 lakh crore as on August 20­16, compared to Rs 6 lakh crore in 2010.Amid such a growth in the industry, about 12 foreign funds have exited these shores since 2005. These include global biggies like Morgan Stanley, ING, Fidelity, JP Morgan, PineBridge, Alliance, Standard Chartered, AIG, Daiwa, Go­l­dman Sachs, and Deu­ts­che. Quite a lineup, considering that these funds were gobbled up by AMCs owned by local groups like ICICI, HDFC, SBI, Birla, IDFC and Reliance Capital.Despite the buoyancy in the market and a favourable long-term outlook, what is it that is leading to such exits?Experts believe that the slowdown in the developed market and new capital requirement back home, have compelled foreign entities to review their business plans. That aside, many of them have failed to read the market correctly here. The strategies adopted by them have not worked in the Indian market.“In the mutual fund industry, distribution network and fund performance are the key. Here local firms have done well. Most bank-owned funds have managed to leverage the distribution network of their parents,” says Bhandari of IndoStar Capital said.He adds: “Most foreign fund houses were unable to understand Indian dynamics. Unlike their domestic counterparts, foreign players have not been able to focus on distribution needed to get the retail investor. They continue to focus on institutional business, whi­ch doesn’t yield high margins.” He should know.Analysts say brand recall is important in the fund management business, whi­ch means that local firms with multiple touch points and customers like HDFC, ICICI, Reliance and SBI, have an advantage. Their AMCs also have distribution backing of their parent institutions.In order to succeed in the AMC business, a combination of factors like brand, performance, distribution and reach come into play. Experts believe that while most of the top domestic fund houses have cracked this formula, foreign players have failed to do so.And foreigners are paying the price for it. “High cost structure and poor performance have hit foreign players’ profitability, making their business unviable here,” says CEO of a leading domestic fund, who for obvious reasons, does not wish to be named.The fund size is also helping local players. Large fund houses could pay high upfront commissions and advance trail commissions to distributors, helping the­m to garner more assets. As the large fund houses grow bigger, there could be more exits in the future, predict experts.They say fund houses with good distribution network and high equity mix generate profits. Established players don’t rule out further consolidation in the MF space. The huge potential in the financial sector, for instance, is attracting large domestic conglomerates to enter the space. With Indian economy growing at over 7 per cent, it is estimated that financial services would see growth in the range of 25-30 per cent.Such numbers are bound to attract many large groups, including Tatas, Aditya Birla, Bajaj, Reliance, L&T and Piramal, to enter this sector with interests in insurance, asset management and non-banking finance (NBFC) business.“Many conglomerates have seen first hand the potential in the sector and have entered the space with different business lines, taking advantage of local knowledge for distribution and customer acquisition,” says Jain of Deloitte Haskins & Sells.Several new age players like Edelweiss, IIFL and Motilal Oswal have grown in size over the past two decades of their existence. Set up by professionals as equity broking firms, they too have diversified into other financial services. These firms are now focused more on multi-line business model of offering a spectrum of financial services products.Analysts attribute their success to the vibrancy in the capital market, as well as the traction these players are gaining through diversification into various financial services businesses.Many of these brokerage firms have moved out of pure play brokerages and diversified in asset management, NBFC, housing finance, insurance, private equity and investment banking. This strategy, happily for them, seems to be paying off.Firms like Edelweiss and IIFL started diversifying af­ter the 2008 market meltdown when they were badly hit by fall in turnover in stock exchanges, taking a big toll on their revenue and bottomlines.Says R Venkataraman, group MD, IIFL: “since the last eight years, we have successfully diversified from a brokerage-led organisation to a NBFC-led organisation. The ownership mindset of our employees and our entrepreneurship culture, has helped the transformation of IIFL into a large financial conglomerate.”Most business segments of these players, who have delivered healthy growth as investments into critical resources to build these businesses over the last couple of years, are now showing positive results.They have increased business volumes, asset mobilisation and client addition, as well as seen a huge growth in market share. “We have been at the forefront of technological innovation in the industry we operate. From 5 paisa.com to pioneers in digital finance, our effort to adopt new technologies has been helpful,” explains Venkataraman.The contribution of capital markets businesses like broking and investment ba­nking to overall profits of these firms, have been fa­lling steadily as the share of other businesses to bottom line have gone up in the recent quarters.States Rashesh Shah, CEO, Edelweiss Group: “Edelweiss has evolved into a large financial services firm thr­ough its strategy of synergistic diversification. The business model is de-risked by adding various businesses, asset classes, client segments, demogr­aphics, markets and geo­graphies in adjacent spaces. Th­is strategy has helped in building a bank-like diversified financial services firm within the non-banking financial services sector.”Interestingly, local players gained domain knowledge and initial capital requirements by roping in global leaders. The insurance sector is a case in point. When it was opened up in late 1990s, several local players entered joint ventures with foreign insurance giants. These majors brought in technology and systems for local ventures. Over the past decade, these private insurance companies grew in size, even as foreign players waited for the government to hike the FDI limit to 49 per cent.Now, most local private insurance companies are in such an enviable position that they are not very keen on providing higher stake to foreign partners. In fact, if market rumours are to be believed, several local partners are keen on buying out foreign partners.This should be music to the ears of the big shots in the NDA government. Because if Stand up India and Make in India, symbolically, are happening anywhere, they are in the country's financial industry.Call it the victory of AR Rahman over the symphonies of Beethoven and Mozart. In the financial sector, India is rocking. And its steady, Sivamani-like drumbeat, orchestrated by local merchant and investment bankers, is chasing away the foreigners from the comfortable perches that have occupied for years now. So, make India great again. The financial sector is, after all, paving the path ahead.