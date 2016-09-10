Why Modi went for continuity at RBI

Many Mint Street watchers found Urjit Patel's appointment as RBI governor rather curious. Even as moral lines were being redrawn in the heated debate on whether Subramanian Swamy had acted as a stalking horse for the RSS and a section of the BJP to destabilise Raghuram Rajan and practically stampede him out of his 18th floor corner office, the selection of an inflation hawk as his successor was something that nobody could fathom. The bogey of corporates upset with Rajan's spring cleaning of non- performing assets which had more or less frozen easy credit lines and his discomfort at reacting with alacrity to rate cuts was also doing the rounds. In fact, the stock market itself from the onset of the new year had this at the top ofits playbook. Corporate lenders were being hammered while retail banks were being rewarded.The Bank Nifty, which had led the previous rallies, was seeing a massive erosion in its capitalisation. Moreover, India Inc or at least a voluble part of it was upset with the governor for not cutting interest rates quickly, in sync with a much more benign inflation environment, so that the cost of funds could become cheaper.Anyway, Rajan was out and chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian and economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das had emerged as the favourites to succeed him. Though to be fair, deputy governor Urjit Patel, an extrovert, was also said to be in the race but definitely not a shoo-in. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is a venerated autonomous institution, which takes pride in remaining independent and though attempts have been made to emasculate i. The central bank has maintained its independence with great probity and integrity. Not only does it manage internal and external risk, runs an oversight on provisioning, controls currency volatility and of course has the lever on monetary policy, translated loosely as inflation watch, it is the regulator of interest rate mechanism, the knob that decides the cost of funds.In a highly globalised and integrated world where flash boys with algo trades can upset the financial equilibrium of countries, RBI has to remain vigilant. More so, when bond markets around the world are giving negative returns and invisible variables can lead to residual paranoia. With liquidity gushing about and capital flows peaking, currency and forex management remains one of its core tasks. Other emergent issues require tackling, namely inflation targeting in a vast country like ours with varying weather patterns. Till now, the central bank has been the sole arbiter of India’s monetary policy. This will change with the new monetary policy committee (MPC) which, in keeping with international norms, will have government-appointed experts. Who thought of it that Urjit Patel will be the first Guv to have a MPC to deal with. The MPC obviously impinges on the RBI's independence and the Governor now only has a casting vote, which in the eventuality of it being brought to bear requires to be recorded - why?It is well known now that successive finance ministers have had a frosty relationship with the man sitting in Mumbai’s Mint Street. Inflation targeting versus growth imperatives have been the single biggest determinant in these past few years of spiking inflation and low growth. Given that the high inflation in India is a function of high-priced imported crude, non-ferrous metals and inordinately exorbitant local food prices, the RBI was forced to use monetary tools like interest tightening mechanisms to suppress inflation. In the absence of strong supply side interventions and a distinct distaste for governments to deal with these long-pending issues by fixing things, the RBI could only take recourse to rate hikes to subdue the inflation genie. This automatically meant that industry was agitated and manufacturing suffered.This government-central bank tension has been inherent for some time now. The fact that ex-Guv D. Subba Rao, a P. Chidambaram appointee after serving as finance secretary under him, chose to take the extreme step of writing his memoirs is by itself a shocker for central bankers don’t tell all. Subba Rao was very much an insider who has gone rogue or is it that he has decided to set the record straight once and for all. That Subba Rao has gone ahead and made adverse statements against both Pranab Mukherjee and P. Chidambaram gives you a sense of the intense pressure that may have been exerted on him.When Subba Rao cut the repo rate by 50 bps after 13 incessant hikes, the former governor says Pranab Mukherjee chose to let the cat out of the bag by telling the gathered industry titans and media that the RBI governor would shortly be sharing ‘good news ‘ with them which was most ‘ inappropriate and indiscreet. I am positive that the finance minister did not intend any mischief; nor did he want to undermine the RBI. I think he was just being naïve…’The RBI governor’s primary objective is to focus on price stability and capital flow management. It is now clear that both Mukherjee and Chidambaram wanted rate cuts to revive investments. It is clear that PM Modi chose Urjit Patel over finance minister Arun Jaitley's candidates - Subramanian and Das - which once again indicates that he is willing to persist withcontinuity. Continuity in the form of an inflation hawk and a monetarist is vital to the very kernel of the RBI for a variable like unse­­asonal rain can upset the equipoise of prices and throw food inflation out of gear.The RBI has to remain independent, for its valued contribution to the Indian financial system is often not comprehended in toto. The RBI uses monetary tools to stymie demand and cool prices. In times of weak growth and low prices, it is usually expected that the central bank will cut interest rates to prod companies to invest, add capacities, hire more, and prompt people to spend on houses, cars and other goods. India needs a stable central bank, the PM has batted for a continuum. Which begs the question, why get rid of Rajan?Twitter: @sandeep_bamzai