Voice recognition can transform phone banking

By Arnav Pandya Sep 11 2016

Anyone who has used phone banking would have experienced the pain of punching in numbers. A small mistake and one has to start all over again. The time-consuming process makes phone banking unpopular. However, now technology is playing a key role in the entire process and this is making life easier for the customer. One such innovation has been voice recognition in phone banking, which is being rolled out by banks across the world and Indian banks are not behind here.

Phone banking process

The phone banking process involves calling up the bank number. Once connected to the number, the customer has to punch in various details like the account number, customer identification numbers, T Pin and the like. A customer can do no transaction before verifying the details. This is time-consuming and often frustrating, since other means, like ATM or net banking, are far more quicker.

Voice recognition

Voice recognition involves the bank using technology to match the voice of the individual when s/he calls up phone banking for any purpose. Several parameters are recorded by the software to match the voice. This means a caller doesn’t need to punch in details since s/he is automatically identified by the bank’s computer.

Impact

Voice recognition technology will significantly cut down the time required for transaction. It can also avert misuse of the phone banking facility since voice recognition will not allow anyone else to transact on behalf of the customer. The moment someone else tries to use the details of the individual, the system will block the process.

The concern on the other side should be in terms of the practical use of the technology and the manner in which this will impact the customer. Would it be able to recognise the voice when a person is in stress, like one would be when one’s card is lost, or when one is sick? Such issues may crop up as the system is put to use on a wider scale.

(The writer is a CA and a certified financial planner)

