Tax terrorism: root causes yet to be addressed

The government aims to make India’s taxation regime transparent, non-adversarial and taxpayer-friendly, by bringing “certainty” and ending “tax terrorism”.



It has achieved various milestones in this direction as well. But the established fact is that Tax Terrorism lies in the enforcement and not policy formulation. Tax terrorism is the practice of putting illegal or undue pressure on the taxpayers to extract tax that is not due or due only after following the due process of law.



It also includes denying all refunds, or passing adverse adjudication orders, to meet revenue targets. Retrospective legislation is another face of tax terrorism.



Unhealthy practices are followed by tax officers to meet their revenue targets in March by raising frivolous tax demand, followed up with aggressive recovery procedures. Refund processing tends to come to a standstill in the last quarter of the years.



Another practice followed to meet revenue targets is to ask companies to deposit hefty advance tax and claim the excess as refund, with a promise of faster processing of refund. Taxpayers are at the mercy of the tax officer, if credit is not given for taxes deducted at source from the taxpayer, even if such taxes reflect in the online tax statement (Form 26AS) of the taxpayer. The taxpayer is left with no option but to file a rectification application praying for an early rectification.



Recent actions of the government are focused at clamping down such unhealthy practices. Scrutiny of income tax returns under computer assisted scrutiny selection (CASS) is another fruitful step aimed at reducing the discretionary power of the tax officers who used to issue arbitrary and general questionnaire harassing innocent tax payers.



The root cause of tax terrorism is the undue pressure put on the tax officer by setting mounting revenue collection targets in the Budget. Realistic tax collection targets should be fixed to ensure that the mayhem caused by these historical practices is put to bed. The aim should be to strengthen the tax system and educate the taxpayers so that they are deterred from evading taxes and behave responsibly while reporting their income.



