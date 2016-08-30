Take advantage of compounding via SIP

All of us have some dreams and goals. But are we really investing enough time and money for building the corpus required to achieve these goals?



It is a time-tested fact that if one starts investing early, his/her chances of accumulating funds for desired future financial goals are higher, as compared to those who start investing very late in their lives. But before we come to the advantages of starting investing early, let’s quickly understand the term ‘SIP’ and its benefits.



A systematic investment plan (SIP) is a simple and smart mode of investing money in mutual fund schemes. A SIP allows you to invest with a pre-determined amount at a regular interval (weekly, monthly, quarterly etc) and is less risky when compared to directly investing in the stock market. This is because a SIP comes with many benefits, and one of them is “rupee cost averaging” that allows investors to protect their investments from market volatility.



Your monthly investment buys fewer units of mutual funds when the market is high and more units when the market is low, as the net asset values of mutual fund schemes rise and fall based on that. Now, let’s understand how a mutual fund SIP can actually help you achieve all your financial goals using an example.



The main aim of the example is to show that people who start investing early, even though with a small amount, are still ahead of those who start investing later. In the example, let ‘A’ be the first investor who starts investing at the age of 30, but only contributes Rs 3,000 per month to his investments for building a corpus for retirement that will happen at the age of 60.



A second investor, ‘B’, starts investing at the age of 40 with a comparatively higher contribution of Rs 5,000 per month. The assumption is that both investors earn 15 per cent returns annually.



Upon calculation, investor A is found to have accumulated over Rs 2 crore in 30 years through a monthly contribution of Rs 3,000, whereas investor B is found to have garnered only Rs 75 lakh in 20 years, despite the fact that he contributed a higher monthly amount towards his investments. The reason why investor B could not catch up with the net worth of investor A was because the latter started investing earlier and the power of compounding worked for him (investor A). Let’s understand how compounding actually works:



Compounding means that the returns on your investment themselves become part of the investment and start generating returns. The arithmetic of compounding means that investment starts generating disproportionately higher amount after some years, which makes your long-term investment more rewarding. So, even if you stop contributing in between, you could still stay ahead as a part of your investment will start generating returns for you.



Once you are done with prioritising your financial goals, know how much amount you may need to achieve those goals. Based on that, choose mutual fund schemes for your portfolio. The objective of the investment and your risk appetite lays the foundation of your mutual fund portfolio. One should always invest after assessing one’s objective and risk profile. Any investment made without a financial objective lacks in discipline and one cannot quantify it.



Before taking a step forward, do consult your adviser in order to assess your risk appetite and try keeping your mutual fund portfolio well diversified — a perfect blend of right mutual fund schemes is necessary to avoid any market risk. So give wings to your dreams and start investing in something each month to achieve your goals.



(The writer is senior vice-president and group head, marketing, Bajaj Capital)



