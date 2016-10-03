Safekeep documents using digital locker
Oct 02 2016
Tags: Opinion
Investors often face problem in finding an effective way to safekeep their investment-related documents so that these are easily accessible in the future. For, one may be required to furnish one document or another any time, and if getting it becomes a time-consuming affair, it may lead to delays in the process. But now there is an option of storing important documents at one place, which makes them easily accessible – this facility is digital locker.
As the name suggests, digital locker can be used to store soft copies of all kinds of important documents, and, thus, it does away with the need of carrying along the hard copies. Here is a detailed look at how the facility can be used.
Easy access to documents
In the world of investment, one may be asked to furnish documents any time, since it is important for the completion of different processes. But if the original documents are not readily available, these processes may get delayed. In such situations, the digital locker comes in handy, as it stores the digital copies of original documents and, thus, reduces the need for carrying hard copies. Recently, this facility got a big boost when it was announced that one could use the digital locker to store his/her vehicle documents and that the traffic police would consider these digital document as valid. The greater the shift towards the soft copy form, the better it is for the individual, as it will become easy for him/her to handle the documents.
Process
To use a digital locker, log in to the website https://digilocker.gov.in and create an account. Once the account is created, sign-in to your account and upload the documents you want to store in the digital locker. The stored documents should be appropriately named. Whenever the need arises, all one has to do is to login and show the digital documents to whoever wants to see them.
Advantages
Digital locker makes many things easy and simple for an individual. Once a particular document is stored in digital locker, it stays there forever. Things are different with physical documents, as they might not be available at hand when the need arises, and this creates problems. One doesn’t face such problems with digital locker. The only thing required to access the documents stored in digital locker is an internet connection. All important documents — from PAN to passport, driving license and car registration booklet — can be stored in the digital locker. Those who do not have any problem in accessing online facilities can easily use this facility. Digital locker actually makes the job easier when it comes to furnishing documents as and when required.
(The writer is a CA and a certified financial planner)
As the name suggests, digital locker can be used to store soft copies of all kinds of important documents, and, thus, it does away with the need of carrying along the hard copies. Here is a detailed look at how the facility can be used.
Easy access to documents
In the world of investment, one may be asked to furnish documents any time, since it is important for the completion of different processes. But if the original documents are not readily available, these processes may get delayed. In such situations, the digital locker comes in handy, as it stores the digital copies of original documents and, thus, reduces the need for carrying hard copies. Recently, this facility got a big boost when it was announced that one could use the digital locker to store his/her vehicle documents and that the traffic police would consider these digital document as valid. The greater the shift towards the soft copy form, the better it is for the individual, as it will become easy for him/her to handle the documents.
Process
To use a digital locker, log in to the website https://digilocker.gov.in and create an account. Once the account is created, sign-in to your account and upload the documents you want to store in the digital locker. The stored documents should be appropriately named. Whenever the need arises, all one has to do is to login and show the digital documents to whoever wants to see them.
Advantages
Digital locker makes many things easy and simple for an individual. Once a particular document is stored in digital locker, it stays there forever. Things are different with physical documents, as they might not be available at hand when the need arises, and this creates problems. One doesn’t face such problems with digital locker. The only thing required to access the documents stored in digital locker is an internet connection. All important documents — from PAN to passport, driving license and car registration booklet — can be stored in the digital locker. Those who do not have any problem in accessing online facilities can easily use this facility. Digital locker actually makes the job easier when it comes to furnishing documents as and when required.
(The writer is a CA and a certified financial planner)