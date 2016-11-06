Right campaigns make marketing more effective

By developing the right methods one can increase the results from a campaign.



If you are in the business-to-business (B2B) marketing, you know that your campaigns are a tad different from the mass marketing campaigns business-to-consumer marketers do. In B2B not only will you need focused direct marketing, personal selling and as part of it lots of telemarketing. Without such targeted marketing campaigns you will not be able to engage your prospects and build your brand width.



One of the things B2B campaigns may need is either an internal or external call centre. Ideally an internal one works best as they will have deeper knowledge of the business and solutions on offer. This shall be integrated into the existing business processes. On the other hand an external call centre will help cut costs drastically and get you the specific items for the campaign which they are good at, mainly at prospecting.



Direct phone calls possess the potential to generate better opportunities than any other marketing activity in B2B. Active two-way conversations create lively personal engagements with your prospect, cultivate customer relationships and explore new business opportunities. Even in the current digital age, B2B telemarketing is being used for a wide range of sales and marketing activities: lead generation, prospective lead nurturing, trade support, compiling active customers and cleaning up databases.



Telemarketing offers many benefits but the real time information availability is the best, regardless of the activity you undertake. The call centre person can learn first hand what your customers are expecting and experiencing about your services or the market. This is possible only if you train the call centre executive well to respond and interact with the customers well. If they just do a script without knowing what they are doing, it will be a disaster. A successful telemarketing campaign requires considerable planning beforehand. This is where you need to take a call of whether to have an internal resource for the campaign or external. The ability of internal staff to address customer queries will be much higher than that of an external call centre executive.



If you decide on an internal call centre team, there are many advantages. The content and knowledge of the internal staff will be unmatched. Integration with organizational processes will be easy. You will also get more control and visibility to the overall progress of the campaign and corrections midway.



However, if you decide to outsource this service from an external professional telemarketer for cost reasons or whatever, you need to take a final decision on many factors: Most important is cost to success ratio, expertise that is not easily available internally. You also need to probe deeper to make sure that you have the right partner who cares for success than just per caller or per call costs.



Here are a few guidelines:



n Examine how good the team is at the telemarketer. When I say good, I mean how professional they are, and whether they have wide experience across industries, specifically in B2B, and whether they work a limited number of hours a day.



n Inspect their call centre premises to check if it is like a slave driver area. Is it a large room with workstations dangerously close to each other? Will there be a lot of background noise at peak hours when every caller is engaged? You will need a place, which is calmer and comfortable for the kind of calls they are required to make. The environment of chaos will not do you any good.



n Check their processes for calling. Do they have a script, a guide or some other formats? Do they spend enough time training the folks? Callers must understand the campaign needs and content so that they can execute the programme without a script. If they depend on a script, it will bore the prospect immediately and the results will be disastrous. A good call team uses a call guide and formulates the best dialogue depending on the response from the prospect.



n Evaluate how the telemarketer set up a new project. For an effective telemarketing campaign, the client needs to give a lot of information and knowledge dissemination to the call centre executives. Sales and marketing team should get involved in this. The two teams from the client and telemarketer must interact frequently to check the results and feedback to change the tactics. So see how the agency is currently equipped to do this.



n Enquire if integration with your CRM systems will be feasible. In this era of technology and real time solutions, can the telemarketing agency arrange quick sharing via your own CRM systems? That way you can share data back and forth for speedy action. Check also how much analytics these folks can provide. Understand what they can bring to the table in terms of number crunching and producing actionable recommendations.



By developing the right efforts you can tremendously increase the results from your campaign.



(The writer is CEO and managing director of CustomerLab Solutions)



