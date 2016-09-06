Need to change tax jurisdiction on relocation

The Indian economic scenario has undergone tremendous changes in the recent past, leading to reshuffling of skilled and unskilled manpower and relocation of people from one place to another. The reasons for relocation can be varied, such as better job opportunities, quest for better life quality, among others. However, in the process of relocation, more often than not, an individual ignores the importance of updating his/her new address with the tax office.



Generally, the income-tax department uses registered contact details (mobile number and email ID) for all communications related to e-filing. Further, the processing of income tax returns (ITRs) is done centrally by the Bengaluru-based central processing cell (CPC). Then, why is it necessary to notify the tax officer about your change in address?



In India, every individual is assigned an assessing officer (AO), popularly known as the tax officer, based on his/her tax jurisdiction. This jurisdiction is determined when an individual files an application for obtaining the permanent account number (PAN). The assigned AO is responsible for timely collection of tax demands and issuance of tax refunds, conducting scrutiny of an individual’s ITR, issuing various notices, rectification of any mistake apparent from the record, granting stay on any outstanding tax demand and initiating penalty proceedings wherever required.



Further, the jurisdictional AO is also responsible for addressing and attending any grievance raised by any individual under his/her jurisdiction. In these situations, one might feel the need to contact his jurisdictional AO, and if the jurisdiction is not updated, one might continue to be assessed in his/her place of previous residency.



Since the jurisdiction AO is determined when someone applies for the PAN, it is a common misconception that the tax jurisdiction is automatically updated when the address is updated in the PAN details. However, changing address in the PAN database does not automatically change your tax jurisdiction. You have to file a written application to your current AO regarding your change of place and request him to transfer your case records and jurisdiction to the appropriate AO.



Once both the officers are satisfied about the proposed address transfer, the old AO will initiate the transfer process and migrate your PAN to the new officer. For example, an individual ‘A’ resides in Thane, and his jurisdiction is ward 1(3), Thane. Due to some reason, A shifts to Bengaluru and intends to change his tax jurisdiction. For this, A has to update his address in the PAN database by filing a prescribed form for making changes in PAN-related information. Then, he will have to submit a written application to his AO in Thane asking for the transfer of all legal documents to the AO in Bengaluru. A will also have to submit the said acknowledged copy of the letter to his new jurisdictional officer in Bengaluru and inform him about the update. The list of jurisdictional AOs is available on the I-T website and one can find his/her jurisdictional AO by using “know your AO” service on the portal.



There is no prescribed format for seeking the transfer of jurisdiction. However, the transfer is only permissible on legitimate grounds and, accordingly, it is advisable to mention the reason/s due to which you seek to change your AO.



In October 2015, the central board of direct taxes (CBDT) started an initiative of using email-based communication for paperless scrutiny proceedings. Under the process, scrutiny can be completed without physically visiting the tax officer. With government efforts to communicate electronically, there may come a time when geographical distance between taxpayer and his tax officer won’t matter.



However, the income tax department is yet to conquer the geographical boundaries electronically, and accordingly, having your assessing officer near your residence can save time and efforts in future.



(The writer is a partner in Nangia & Co, and has been assisted by Neetu Brahma, manager)



