NCD returns and risk warrant a closer look

Lots of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are making their way into the market, giving investors the option of adding one more instrument to their portfolio. While NCDs have been around for quite a long time, investors’ interest in these instruments is again witnessing a rise. However, there are several points, including the kind of returns and risks that come along, which the investor needs to have a closer look at while deciding to go for NCDs for investment purposes.



Debt instrument



NCDs are like any other debt instrument that investors come across. These are non-convertible in the sense that they won’t be converted into equity shares but would remain debentures and redeemed as such. There’s also a specific time period for which NCDs remain in existence after which they are redeemed at the face value for the investor. This means that the returns (money) the investor gets is based on the face value of the instrument. Also, these debentures pay interest at a specific time, which is just like a regular payout for the investor. This is part of the return for the investor, who will get a regular cash flow on the money s/he has invested.



Trading on stock exchanges



The additional element associated with NCDs is that they are listed on stock exchanges and, thus, can be traded like several other debt instruments. This gives the investor the chance of selling the investment on the stock exchange in the debt segment before the time period of the instrument ends. Investors can accrue capital gains through NCDs, but for that they need to understand that there is an inverse relationship between interest rates and the prices of the debentures. If they remain ignorant of this fact, they may end up with some capital loss and also face the risk of losing the entire capital. So, it’s important to look at the interest rate on the bonds and the yield in the market: if the interest rates on the bonds are high and the interest yields in the markets have fallen from those levels, then the price of these bonds would have surged which would have given high returns for the investors over and above the interest rate.



Risk element



No investment is risk-free in nature. So, the investor needs to check out the kind of risks that accompanies the instrument which they are investing in. Apart from the capital loss arising out of trading, the risk also depends on the company that is issuing the debentures. So, ultimately the company has to be financially strong to pay back the amounts.



If the company is unable to pay back the amounts, forget about the returns, investors may not get back even the capital. At the same time, there can be delays in the payment of the interest if things spiral down in between. However, the investor can reduce the risks by ensuring that they do not invest in such instruments for a very long period of time. This will make analysis easier for the investor because trying to look ahead for a short time is possible but it is difficult to predict for a longer time period.



Taking these basic precautions can help the investor.



(The writer is a CA and a certified financial planner. This column appears every Monday)



